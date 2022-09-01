Risen Delivers Flour Subscription Boxes to the Doorstep at Amazing Rates

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2022 -- Risen, a renowned UK bread flour provider, delivers flour subscription boxes to the doorstep at incredible rates. Milled wholly from the most refined Austrian grain, their flour is easy to digest and has many nutritional benefits. Their boxes are a great way to start baking and can be used for various other recipes. For subscription boxes, individuals can hand-pick what flour they want and choose how often they want it.



They offer flours in different packaging options and sizes to meet the varied requirements of the clients. The company provides a wide range of flour subscriptions, including the mighty white bread flour subscription, the super white spelt flour subscription, and the awesome wholemeal flour subscription. People can order subscriptions for either a single pack of flour or a pack of four bags of flour. For more information, individuals looking to buy flour subscription boxes can check out Risen's website.



A representative from the company stated, "We deliver a personalised supply of superflour direct to your door. Treat yourself to a bit of convenience and predictability, and never run out of flour again. Whether you are baking for the family or your own micro-bakery, there's a subscription for you. Sign up now and get 10% off. Our flour is made with 100% Austrian quality grain and is free from additives and GMO."



Risen is one of the most prestigious flour brands in the UK, offering a comprehensive range of tried-and-true flours and specially milled ingredients. The company follows the defined quality standards from the beginning and has set up various teams at different levels to maintain and improve the same. The organisation leaves no stone unturned to ensure high food safety and hygiene standards. Stringently monitored on various parameters, the flour is vegan, free from additives, and natural, so you can easily prepare soft and fluffy bread.



About Risen

Risen Flour is made with 100% quality grain, harvested from the best grain regions of Austria and milled in a 100% C02 neutral mill. It retains the character of wheat and its natural nutrients, minerals, and vitamins, which are ideal for preparing fresh dough. Risen flour is high in gluten, richer in fibre and offers more digestibility than other types of flour. It packs in all the goodness of the grain and gives an authentic wheat flavour.



For more information, please visit: https://weare-risen.com/



Risen Ingredients Ltd

12 Devonshire Place

London W1G 6HU

EC1A 2BN

Tel: 0207 224 2181

E: hello@weare-risen.com