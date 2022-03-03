Risen, Offers a Wide Range of Bread Flours in a Variety of Packaging Options

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2022 -- Risen, a renowned bread flour provider in the UK offers a wide choice of bread flours suitable for making all types of bread. Their flour is milled with 100% quality grain, grown in the best grain regions of Austria and milled in a 100% C02 neutral mill whilst ensuring maximum nutrient retention, keeping every part of the whole grain in the final product. Risen flour is full of nutrients and fibre and is also thought to have less impact on blood sugar levels than other bread.



Risen's finest wholemeal flour is perfect for wholemeal bread and rolls and adding extra flavour to muffins, scones and pastries. The company offers its flour in a variety of packaging options to the meet the wide needs of the customers. To ensure the quality of the products, it is stringently tested on various quality parameters. With the natural flavour, Risen Flour is the go-to flour for home baking and professionals alike.



Talking about their wholemeal flour, a representative from the company stated, "Our flour is pretty special. It's made with 100% Austrian quality grain and is free from additives and GMO. Baking with it not only means you'll get great results, but you've chosen to protect the environment, promote sustainable farming and support a small, independent business. So, get your bake on!"



Risen's flour is healthy, tasty, and packed with fibre, minerals, and B vitamins. Characterized by its typical brown colour, this flour is packed with fibre, minerals, and B vitamins. Milled from 100% wheat, it is free from additives and GMO. They leave no stone unturned in order to ensure high standards of food safety and hygiene.



About Risen

Risen Flour is made with 100% quality grain, harvested best grain regions of Austria and milled in a 100% C02 neutral mill. It retains the character of wheat and its natural nutrients, minerals, and vitamins, ideal for preparing the fresh dough. Risen flour is high in gluten, richer in fibre and offers more digestibility than other types of flours. It packs in all the goodness of the grain and gives a real wheat flavour.



