Risen, a reputable bread supplier in the UK, offers awesome wholemeal flour that is packed with all the goodness of the grain and gives a real wheat flavour. Risen's wholemeal flour is higher in fiber and essential minerals than refined flour and is perfect for wholemeal bread and rolls, and adding extra flavour to muffins, scones and pastries. It is milled with the highest grade Australian in a high end processing unit under the guidance of experienced professionals. Also, this flour is milled without the additional bleaching process, so it is closer to the natural state of wheat. This flour is in brown color and can be used for gluten-free baking.



Risen flour is the most versatile flour and is nearly good for everything. It is vegan, free from additives and can also be used for making delectable cakes, pastries, and other baked delicacies at home or in a bakery. The company offers its flour in different packaging options to meet its clients more effectively. A gentle grinding process is utilised to grind the grains, which helps to preserve the natural flavour and aroma of wholemeal flour.



Talking about their wholemeal flour, a representative from the company stated, "Risen's finest wholemeal flour is healthy, tasty and nutritious. Characterized by its typical brown colour, this robust flour is packed with fibre, minerals, and B vitamins. Milled from 100% wheat, it packs in all the goodness of the grain and gives a real wheat flavour. Eating well should taste as good as this!"



Risen is one of the leading flour brands in the UK. Wheat grains needed to produce this flour are obtained directly from the best grain regions of Austria. The company follows the defined quality standards from the beginning and has set up various teams at different levels to maintain and improve the same. To ensure the flour retains its original taste, the company uses carbon neutral material that is certified by FSC and printed with vegetable ink. if you're looking for the highest quality wholemeal flour in the UK, you can rely on Risen.



About Risen

Risen Flour is made with 100% quality grain, harvested from the best grain regions of Australia and milled in a 100% C02 neutral mill. It retains the character of wheat and its natural nutrients, minerals, and vitamins, ideal for preparing the fresh dough. Risen flour is high in gluten, richer in fibre and offers more digestibility than other types of flour. It packs in all the goodness of the grain and gives a real wheat flavour.



