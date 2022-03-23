Risen Offers the Finest Grade Flours Prepared from Handpicked Quality Wheat

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2022 -- Risen, a leading provider of wholemeal flour, offers the finest quality flour to homes and bakeries across the UK. They market their flour under the brand name of 'Risen' which is now considered as the top flour brand in the nation. Rise flour is a good source of protein and fibres and will work as an instant and healthy source of energy. This flour can be used for baking bread but can even be used in preparing delicious cakes, pastries and other baked desserts at home and bakery business. The company uses carbon neutral material that is certified by FSC Certified and printed with vegetable ink. It is, of course, recyclable and their delivery boxes are free from plastic tape.



Risen flour is milled from high-quality wheat grains sourced from Austria to ensure that individuals get a rich taste in their baked items. It is vegan, free from additives, natural so you can prepare soft and fluffy bread easily. To meet the varied needs of its clients, the company offers its flour in several packaging options. Risen Flour is the go-to flour for both home and professional baking because of its natural flavour.



Talking about their wholemeal flour, a representative from the company stated, "Risen's finest wholemeal flour is healthy, tasty and nutritious. Characterised by its typical brown colour, this robust flour is packed with fibre, minerals, and B vitamins. Milled from 100% wheat, it packs in all the goodness of the grain and gives a real wheat flavour. Eating well should taste as good as this!"



Risen is a prestigious flour brands in the UK offering a comprehensive range of tried-and-true flours and specially milled ingredients. Their millers and technical experts are highly skilled and committed to offering the highest grade flour to businesses and alike. The milling process is followed by a rigorous process of cleaning, and mechanised packing whilst following the defined food standards.



About Risen

Risen Flour is made with 100% quality grain, harvested best grain regions of Austria and milled in a 100% C02 neutral mill. It retains the character of wheat and its natural nutrients, minerals, and vitamins, ideal for preparing the fresh dough. Risen flour is high in gluten, richer in fibre and offers more digestibility than other types of flour. It packs in all the goodness of the grain and gives a real wheat flavour.



