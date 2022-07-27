Risen Offers the Healthiest Flours Perfect for Both Home and Professional Baking

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2022 -- Risen, a leading provider of wholemeal flour, offers a wide variety of flours with great fibre and protein content. The flours are made using 100% Austrian handpicked wheat and are freshly milled in a CO2 neutral mill under the supervision of skilled professionals. Risen's flours are free from any preservatives and the packing is done under the most hygienic conditions to maintain freshness and nutrition. Their flours can be used to bake in a variety of recipes, such as breads, sourdough, pastry cases, pizza bases, biscuits, sandwich loaves, pancakes and even Yorkshire puddings.



The company offers its flours in different packaging options and sizes to meet the varied requirements of the clients. The company has employed a team of highly skilled experts who keep a strict eye on the manufacturing process to ensure the quality of the products. In addition, the company packs its flour in FSC-certified carbon-neutral packaging material printed with vegetable ink. Because of its versatile properties, Risen flour can be used for both home and professional baking.



Talking about their wholemeal flour, a representative from the company stated, "Risen's finest wholemeal flour is healthy, tasty and nutritious. Characterised by its typical brown colour, this robust flour is packed with fibre, minerals, and B vitamins. Milled from 100% wheat, it packs in all the goodness of the grain and gives a real wheat flavour. Eating well should taste as good as this."



Risen is one of the leading flour brands in the UK offering a variety of flours that is suitable for all kinds of baking. The company is known for its quality and range of products whilst maintaining a well-balanced price structure. To help its customers learn how to bake, Risen also runs the School of Baking that is supported with easy to read articles and videos. This knowledge empowers home-makers to bake a variety of flour recipes without any professional help.



About Risen

