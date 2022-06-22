Risen Offers the Highest Quality Mighty White Bread Flour in Different Packaging Options

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2022 -- Risen, an emerging flour brand in the UK, offers the highest quality Mighty White bread flour in different packaging options. It is perfect for making bread at home and is also used in many recipes such as pizza dough, pasta, and all your other favorite baking recipes. Mighty White bread flour is made with 100% whole wheat, making it high in fibre and a good source of protein. Risen's Mighty White bread flour is high in gluten so it's perfect for making bread that is light and fluffy on the inside with a crisp crust. Their flour is packaged in carbon neutral packaging material that are either compostable or recyclable.



This flour can be mixed with other flours to make delicious loaves, rolls, pizza doughs, and pastries. Risen offers its Mighty While flour in variety of packaging options to meet the every-changing needs of the clients. Each package contains a certificate of analysis (COA) that shows the percentage of protein, fat, fiber, carbohydrates, sugar, energy, and gluten content. The COAs show that each package meets the standards set forth by the British Food Standards Agency.



Talking about their Mighty White flour, a representative for the company stated, " With its fine grain and higher protein content than regular flour, this strong flour will be your best buddy for consistent, dependable bread baking. Risen's Mighty White flour is high in gluten, giving dough strength and elasticity to produce a higher rise; ideal for all your yeast baking and any baked goods that require more volume."



Risen is committed to providing the highest quality bread flour to customers in the UK. The company offers a wide range of flour types, including wholemeal, white and spelt flour. All of their flours are milled from a blend of the finest wheat grains and is perfect for making breads, pastries, and other baked goods. To ensure quality and longer shelf life, Risen's flour is stringently monitored on various parameters. It is vegan, free from additives, natural so you can prepare soft and fluffy bread easily.



About Risen

Risen Flour is made with 100% quality grain, harvested best grain regions of Austria and milled in a 100% C02 neutral mill. It retains the character of wheat and its natural nutrients, minerals, and vitamins, ideal for preparing the fresh dough. Risen flour is high in gluten, richer in fibre and offers more digestibility than other types of flour. It packs in all the goodness of the grain and gives a real wheat flavour.



For more information, please visit: https://weare-risen.com/



