Rising Adoption of AI Is Creating Huge Positive Impact on the RF Semiconductor Market Growth

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- According to a study conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market is predicted to reach $5.0 billion by 2030, progressing at an 8.8% CAGR during the time period 2020–2030. Some of the key factors leading to the growth of the market are increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) technology and rising demand for smart phones. In terms of component, the market is divided into tuners, power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, filters, switches, and other.



Out of these, the power amplifiers division accounted for the largest revenue share of the RF semiconductor market in 2019. Power amplifier is among the key components of telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics. The significantly increasing demand for gaming consoles, laptops, smartphones, networking equipment, tablets, IoT devices, and surveillance systems, in addition to the swift infrastructural development across the globe, is leading to the rising requirement for power amplifiers.



When material is taken into consideration, the RF semiconductor market is categorized into silicon-germanium, gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphate, silicon, and gallium nitride. Among all these, the GaAs category dominated the market in 2019, which can be owing to the high voltage and temperature tolerance, less power dissipation, low power consumption, and high efficiency of GaAs RF semiconductors. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the RF semiconductors market in 2019 and is predicted to retain its position in the coming years as well.



This can be ascribed to the growing adoption of wireless communication devices, increasing demand for video streaming, emerging IoT technology, and rapid digitization in the region. The outbreak of COVID-19 though has led to the disruption of the supply chain of components, thereby affecting the original equipment manufacturers in China and various other countries. This has further impacted the global shipments and delayed expansion and deployment of the 5G and 4G networks in several countries.



The key players in the RF semiconductor market are Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Broadcom Inc., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., On Semiconductor Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, and ZTE Corporation.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Wafer Size

* <200 mm

* 200 mm

* 300 mm



Based on Frequency Band

* Very-High Frequency (VHF) & Ultra-High Frequency (UHF)

* Super-High Frequency (SHF)

* Extremely High Frequency (EHF)



Based on Component

* Power Amplifiers

* Tuners

* Low Noise Amplifiers

* Filters

* Switches



Based on Material

* Gallium Arsenide

* Silicon

* Gallium Nitride

* Indium Phosphate

* Silicon Germanium



Based on Operating Voltage

* <5 V

* 5–20 V

* >20 V



Based on Application

* Consumer Electronics

* Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunications

* Aerospace & Defense

* Satellite Communications



