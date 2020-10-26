Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing Expected to Spur the Growth of the Global Clinical Decision Support System Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market is projected to grow at a robust rate on account of rising utilization of large amount of information and health-related instruments by hospitals and healthcare institutes, burgeoning adoption of cloud computing in medical care, and increase in the geriatric population. Apart from these, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surging technological advancement in CDSS, and extensive adoption among the emerging countries such as India and China are leading to a positive impact toward the growth of the market in the forecast period.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Clinical Decision Support System market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 11.2% during 2020-25. By component, the software segment acquired the significant market share in 2019. The rising inclination toward cloud-based delivery model is fueling the demand for software CDSS. Besides this, software helps the end-user industries to performs data analysis and also provides decision support to organizations.



"Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and growth opportunities available for Clinical Decision Support System providers across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Based on Product, Integrated CDSS segment acquired the majority market share in 2019. This is due to rising inclination of verticals such as retail, manufacturing, and healthcare toward the adoption of integrated solutions as it helps in improving the operational efficiency by maintaining the records.



North America Acquired the Largest Market Share

North America acquired the largest market share in the Global Clinical Decision Support System market in 2019. This is due to a rising healthcare expenditure burden on consumers, boost in the demand for improved healthcare delivery, and introduction of technologically advanced research platforms for the diagnosis of diseases. Moreover, US dominated the North America market in the same year. Burgeoning demand for software assistance to manage the growing patient population, increasing collaborations between healthcare institutions and IT companies, and rising number of incidences of chronic diseases are the major factors anticipated to bolster the growth of the Clinical Decision Support System Market in the forthcoming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Clinical Decision Support System market are Cerner, Epic System, Philips Healthcare, IBM, AllScripts, Meditech, McKensson, Wolter Kluwer Health, Hearst Health, Elsevier B.V, etc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

2. By Product (Integrated CDSS, Standalone CDSS, Integrated CDSS with CPOE and EHR)

3. By Type (Therapeutic Clinical Decision Support System, Diagnostic Clinical Decision System)

4. By Model (Emergency Management, Sales & Marketing Optimization, Remote Monitoring, Predictive Asset

Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Others)

5. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud)

6. By Vertical (Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Others)

7. By Organization Size (Large, Mid & Small-Size)

8. By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

9. By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia),

10. By Company (Cerner, Epic System, Philips Healthcare, IBM, AllScripts, Meditech, McKensson, Wolter

Kluwer Health, Hearst Health, Elservier B.V, etc.)



Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the Clinical Decision Support System industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Clinical Decision Support System industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Clinical Decision Support System firms across various regions?



