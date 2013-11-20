Rising Adoption of Specific Purpose EMR Driving US EMR Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- US EMR market is witnessing significant growth from the past few years. The market is propelling on the back of rising adoption of specific purpose EMR systems in the country. The use of specific purpose EMR systems is increasing due to its advantages over the generic systems. In addition, the specialty EMR is designed according to the workflow of a particular practice and is adjusted according to the priorities of that specific practice. Further, the market will propel on the back of rising need of integrated healthcare data in the country. Therefore, considering the above factors, it is projected that the specific purpose EMR market will grow at a CAGR of around 15.6% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



According to our research report, “US EMR Market Outlook to 2017”, the market is growing tremendously on the back of strong government support, “Meaningful-use” requirements and technology advancements. Rising popularity of personal medical records and patient portals are also propelling its growth. In addition, rising need of integrated healthcare system and low-cost solutions for accessing, storing, and sharing data have helped the cloud computing to gain prominence as a solution to the problem of archiving and sharing large amount of data between medical faculties.



Further, our report provides the detailed analysis of US EMR market including its segment such as EMR hardware, EMR software and EMR services. It also covers the study of EMR market by end users and by applications along with its sub segments. In addition, it also provides the thorough analysis of emerging market trends and drivers that are boosting the EMR market in the country. Further, the report covers the in-depth analysis of potential growth areas along with regulatory frameworks to provide an understanding of the market dynamics.



Our report, “US EMR Market Outlook to 2017”, offers the detailed analysis of key market players covering their businesses overview, healthcare IT products, strengths & weaknesses. Additionally, we have also covered the key developments of these players that will help the client to have an understanding of the competitors in the Industry. Besides, the report also provides the detailed analysis of industry restraints that helps to depict the clear picture of the US EMR market. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM629.htm



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