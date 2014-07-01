Rising Alliances and Start-Ups to Fuel the Software Defined Networking Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Software Defined Networking market is on the verge of becoming the new frontier with many companies already active in this space and many more start ups moving towards the new technology. Also, the existing players are planning more mergers and acquisitions to capture the market for the new technology in demand. Further, companies driving this trend have radically superior financial, technical and other resources and thus can be better positioned to acquire and offer complementary products leading to a brighter outlook for the SDN market. Considering the above factors, the Software Defined Networking market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 62% during the forecast period 2014-2018.



As per our analysis, the Software Defined Networking market presently although at a nascent stage, is expected to gain momentum considerably well in the coming years, owing to the increasing need of mobility in the enterprises. Further, another factor supporting the industry growth positively is the up surging need for need for efficient network infrastructure & cloud services.



The report “Software Defined Network Market Outlook 2018”, by RNCOS spread over 45 pages provides an exhaustive research and rational analysis of the present status and future growth prospects of the Software defined networking market. Our research includes reflective study of the market by segment, end user and region in order to fetch a deep understanding of the market. Above and beyond that, the report exhibits the emerging trends and drivers globally which are boosting the software defined networking market. Additionally, our research also includes analysis of the majorly prevailing restraints in the software defined networking market across the world.



Further, through the section of key players, we have attempted to provide the insight of current market set-up and existing competition to our customers. Additionally, we have also enclosed the product offerings and recent activities by these players to build up position in the SDN market. In all, the report presents a comprehensive glance at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



