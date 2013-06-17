Rising Artist Kubiat Nnamdie's Debut Solo Exhibition "22 Grams: Set Me Free" One Night Only Saturday, June 15th

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Miami-based, Nigerian-born multidisciplinary artist Kubiat Nnamdie will display



22 Grams: Set Me Free at the Seminole Building in Wynwood on Saturday,



June 15th from 6 to 9pm.



Presented and sponsored by commercial music and media curators Imagesound Americas, the exhibition is his first solo show.



Nnamdie's practice is multi-faceted; it incorporates writing, performance, sculpture, photograph, painting, collage, installation, and video.



22 Grams: Set Me Free includes works made in 2011-2013. The title alludes to the theory that when a human dies, DMT is released in the brain and the body weighs 21 grams less due to “releasing the spirit.” Says Nnamdie, “The show touches on metaphysical happenings internalized, such as ego death or the Saturn return. Both are commonly deemed as traumatic events, but are quite positive as well.”



He has recently presented his work in group exhibitions at Vamiali's, Greece;



Beo_Project, Serbia; MoAFL, FL; Oliver Francis Gallery, TX; Art and Culture



Center of Hollywood, FL; and Milan Image Art Fair, Milan.



There will be complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and a special acoustic performance by This Heart Electric.



Imagesound is located at 120 NW 25th St. Suite 203. Miami, FL 33127



For more information please visit http://www.imagesound-americas.com/ or contact



Mark Pratt at 954.540.6450 and mark.pratt@imagesound-americas.com



