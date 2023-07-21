Rising at 13.4% CAGR, Captive Portal Market Size Is Going Up at $1.7 Billion Between 2023 and 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2023 -- The global Captive Portal Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Boosting marketing efforts through a captive portal will drive market growth. Captive portals can boost marketing efforts by allowing businesses to customize the user experience, deliver targeted messaging, collect valuable data, engage with customers, integrate social media, and drive upselling and cross-selling. By leveraging these capabilities, businesses can enhance brand awareness, customer engagement, and revenue growth through their captive portal strategies. Captive portals enable businesses to create a branded and immersive user experience by incorporating company logos, colors, and messaging.



By offering, the service segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Services include professional and managed services. Captive portal professional services and managed services are additional offerings provided by specialized companies that focus on captive portal solutions. These services aim to assist businesses in effectively implementing, managing, and optimizing their captive portalsServices offered by professionals, specialists, or experts to support businesses are known as professional services. They comprise survey, analysis, and consulting; network planning, design, and implementation services; and training, support, and maintenance services. Service providers offer design and installation services for the cost-effective and secure deployment and management of networks across Wi-Fi infrastructures.



By end-use industry, the hospitality & leisure segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period



The hospitality & Leisure industry comprises hotels, restaurants, cafes, cruise lines, and resorts. Reliable Wi-Fi solutions and services provide consistent, cost-effective, and centrally managed networking, enabling hotel or restaurant staff to manage Wi-Fi networks easily. Captive portals are highly sought after in the hospitality industry because they simplify Wi-Fi access, provide personalized experiences, facilitate effective communication, gather guest feedback, offer data insights, and create monetization opportunities.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Captive portal adoption in the Asia Pacific region has been steadily increasing due to factors such as the expansion of internet connectivity, the rise of Wi-Fi-enabled devices, and the demand for secure guest Wi-Fi access. The hospitality sector, retail and public venues, education, and enterprises have widely adopted captive portals. Service providers and managed services cater to captive portal needs, while mobile network operators leverage captive portals for seamless roaming experiences. To obtain the latest information, consulting industry reports and local technology providers is recommended.



Market Players



The major players in the captive portal market are Cisco (US), Aruba (US), Extreme Network (US), Arista (US), Purple (UK), Enea (Sweden), Boingo (US), Netgear (US), IronWifi (US), GlobalReach (UK), Cloud4Wi (US), Skyfii (Australia), GoZone (US), Adentro (US), Anuvu (US), Spotipo (US), Nexnet Solutions (UAE), Performance Network (UK), Cloudi-Fi (France), WifiGem (Italy), Satcom Direct (US), Intelsat (US), Ray (Singapore), WatchGuard (US), Grandstream (US), Keenetic (Germany), Juniper (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the captive portal market.



