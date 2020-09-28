Rising Awareness for Infant Nutrition Among Parents Is Promulagting the Growth of Egypt Baby Food Market During 2020-25

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The Egypt Baby food market is witnessing rapid growth from the past few years on account of surging percentage of working women, introduction of various baby food and rising awareness for infant nutrition among parents. Besides this, increasing e-commerce platform, escalating demand for organic baby food enrich with vitamin such as vitamin D and strong dominance of international players such as Nestle SA, Danone Groupe and Hero Group GmbH are some of the factor proliferating the growth of baby food market in the forecasted period.

However, burgeoning government initiative by implementing Family Planning strategy with an aim to regulate birth rates and declining birth rate in the country is projected to hamper the market growth of baby food in the coming period. According to United Nation, the birth rate for Egypt was 27.003 births per 1000 people in 2017 declined to 25.377 births per 1000 people in 2020 and is estimated to reach 18.394 births per 1000 people by 2050.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Egypt Baby Food Market Analysis, 2020", the Egypt Baby Food market is anticipated to grow at an exponential CAGR of during 2020-25. Based on Type, the demand for milk formula is gaining popularity at a rapid rate owing to rising parents' and working women inclination towards milk formula these are formulated with the essential vitamins and nutrients. Moreover, the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the demand for milk formula as plans aim to distribute milk or infant formula to the families for free for three months. Therefore, this is anticipated to fuel the market growth of baby food in the forthcoming years.



"Egypt Baby Food Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for Baby Food providers across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Based on Nature of Food, Organic food acquired the significant market share in 2019. This is due to surging disposable income for the people, increasing consumer spending towards high-quality organic baby food and growing awareness amongst parents regarding. Besides this, the rise in the working women populace and burgeoning demand for baby food which does not contain pesticides, meat, artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors is projected to upsurge the demand for baby food in the country.



Online Segment Registered Fastest Rate

Based on Sales Channel, Online segment is expected to register fastest rate in the forthcoming years. The growth of the segment is attributed to rising internet penetration, rising online sales channel such as company websites, baby products' specific websites and accessibility of various discount offer. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has upsurge the growth of online segment as offline distribution channel such as hypermarket/supermarket, independent grocers has inclined towards selling of their online which place a positive impact towards the growth of Egypt Baby Food market in the forthcoming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Egypt Baby Food Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the Egypt Baby Food market are Nestlé, Danone Groupe, Hero Group, Fasska, Riri Co., Liptis Nutrition Ltd., Ninolac International SA., Abbott Laboratories etc.



