Rising Demand for High Quality Secured Surveillance Cameras Is Driving the Growth of the GCC Video Surveillance Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The boost in government investment towards the infrastructure development, burgeoning deployment of video surveillance in the public area to increase public safety and surge in criminal activities such as ATM thefts, suspicious ATM withdrawals are placing a positive impact towards the growth of GCC Video Surveillance market in the forecasted period. Besides this, upcoming to various government initiatives such as Qatar National Vision 2030, Dubai Vision 2021, escalating demand for high quality secured surveillance cameras among the end-users such as infrastructure, residential, commercial along with decrease in the cost of video surveillance cameras are anticipated to fuel the demand for video surveillance camera in the forthcoming years.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "GCC Video Surveillance Market Analysis, 2020", the GCC Video Surveillance market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-25. Based on Media, Hard Disk Drive (HDD) acquired the significant market share in the GCC video surveillance market in 2019 owing to the rising deployment of video surveillance solution in retail stores, and commercial facilities and burgeoning demand forautomated and intelligent physical security solutions. Moreover, the declining cost of video storage hardware and boost adoption of video surveillance in the verticals are expected to bolster the growth of the market.



"GCC Video Surveillance Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for Video Surveillance providers across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Based on Technology, Network Video recorder (NVR) segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate in 2019 due to its features such as can be monitored remotely such as multi-location monitoring without the requirement of a separate server for centralized monitoring. Apart from this, it is mobile app capable, easy to install, provides higher quality video and helps to reduce storage space consumption.



Saudi Arabia Registers Fastest Growth

Saudi Arabia is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth during 2020-25.The growth is attributed to increase inflow foreign direct investment (FDI), boost in the demand for higher security cameras and mandatory government rule towards the deployment of video surveillance in pubic area. Moreover, escalating spending towards the construction of hospitals, shopping mall, metro, hotels, rising need for intelligent security system and expansion of existing and construction of new public and private infrastructures are projected to promulgate the growth of Video Surveillance Market in the forthcoming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "GCC Video Surveillance Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the GCC Video Surveillance market are Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Canon, Hangzhou Hikvision, Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell, Pelco, Huawei Technologies, Flir Systems, CP Plus, Cisco Systems, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, Panasonic Corporation.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Component(Camera [Analog Camera, IP Camera {Fixed Camera, Pan/Tilt/Zoom (PTZ) Cameras, Others (Thermal, Panoramic, etc.)}])

2. By Connectivity Type (Wired, Wireless)

3. By Resolution (Standard Resolution, Megapixel Network Camera, High Definition Camera, Monitor [LCD, LED,Others])

4. By Media (Hard Disk Drive (HDD), Solid State Drives (SSD), Optical Storage Media)

5. By Technology (Storage Area Network, Direct Attached Storage, Network Video Recorder, Network Attached Storage, Digital Video Recorder, Unified or Hybrid Storage, Software [Video Content Analytics, Video Management Software], Accessories [Cables, Encoders, Services {Video Surveillance as a Service, Managed Service, Hosted Service, Hybrid Service}])

6. By End-User (Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Institutional)

7. By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman),

8. By Company (Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Canon, Hangzhou Hikvision, Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell, Pelco, Huawei Technologies, Flir Systems, CP Plus, Cisco Systems, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, Panasonic Corporationetc.)



Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the Video Surveillance industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Video Surveillance industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Video Surveillance firms across various regions?



