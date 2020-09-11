Rising Demand for Metering Pumps in Midstream Oil & Gas Industry Is Playing a Major Role in the Growth of the Metering Pump Market

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2020 -- As per a study conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global metering pump market is projected to reach a value of $6.8 billion by 2030, and it is expected to advance at a 3.9% CAGR during the time period 2020–2030. The market is registering growth due to the increasing demand for metering pumps from the oil & gas industry and strict government regulations regarding water treatment.



In terms of type, the metering pump market is categorized into piston, diaphragm, and others, out of which, the diaphragm category is projected to account for the largest share of the market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the fact that these metering pumps offer various advantages over their counterparts, such as their ability to pump liquids that have much higher viscosity. In addition to this, diaphragm pumps can also handle abrasive, flammable, and corrosive liquids.



Players operating in the domain are increasingly engaging in mergers and acquisitions for expanding their consumer base and product portfolio. For example, Dover Corporation announced regarding its plants to acquire a company that manufactures flow measurement devices for several applications, Em-tec GmbH, in March 2020. With this move, the former company is aiming to improve its product portfolio of flow control technologies and increase its consumer base across health-related industries.



Some other major companies in the metering pump market are Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, SEKO S.p.A., Verder International B.V., Grundfos Pumps Corporation, IDEX Corporation, LEWA GmbH, Ingersoll Rand plc, ProMinent GmbH, and Blue-White Industries Ltd.



