Rising Demand for Recycled Batteries Projecting the Growth of the Global Lithium Ion Battery (Li-Ion) Recycling Market

The Global Lithium-ion (Li-ion) recycling market is witnessing a high growth rate owing to boost in government initiatives to reduce dependency on non-conventional energy resources by providing subsidies on electric vehicles. In order to prevent shortage of cobalt, nickel, and lithium in the coming future, the government is actively investing in recycling plants. Moreover, the burgeoning demand for recycled batteries, rising adoption in verticals such as consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive, and extensive usage of reused batteries in stationary energy storage systems are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Lithium Ion Battery (Li-Ion) Recycling Market Analysis, 2020", the Global Lithium Ion Battery (Li-Ion) Recycling market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 16.5% during 2020-25. Based on End User, Automotive segment acquired the significant market share in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to rising environmental concerns to reduce greenhouse gases and launch of various schemes and subsidies by the governments in various countries in order to fuel the demand for electric vehicles. Moreover, Consumer electronic segment is also propelling at a steady rate on account of surging demand for smartphones, laptops, and tablets.



"Global Lithium Ion Battery (Li-Ion) Recycling Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and growth opportunities available for Lithium Ion Battery (Li-Ion) Recycling providers across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



North America Captured the Highest Market

North America captured the highest market share in the Global Lithium Ion Battery Recycling market in 2019. US dominated the North America market. Transportation is the single largest carbon-emitting sector responsible for 29% of all emissions in the United Sates. The surging demand for recycling batteries, spike in the number of electric vehicles, and rising investment toward the development of lithium-ion recycling plants are projected to augment the growth of the Lithium Ion Battery (Li-Ion) Recycling Market in the forthcoming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Global Lithium Ion Battery (Li-Ion) Recycling Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Lithium Ion Battery (Li-Ion) Recycling market are Accurec Recycling GmBH, Akkuser Oy, Batrec Industrie AG, Chemetall GmBH, DOWA Eco-System Co. Ltd, Fortum Oyj, GEM Co. Ltd, Glencore PLC, Hunan Brunp Recycling, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Recupyl, Redux GmBH, Retriev Technologies, SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd, Umicore NV.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Technology (Hydrometallurgy, Pyrometallurgy, Direct Recycling)

2. By Chemistry (Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Nickel Cobalt Aluminium (NCA))

3. By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive [Electric Cars, Electric Buses, Electric Bikes, Electric Scooters], Power Tools, Industrial Energy Storage System, Industrial Automation, Others)

4. By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

5. By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Belgium, Germany, Finland, China, Japan, South Korea),

6. By Company (Accurec Recycling GmBH, Akkuser Oy, Batrec Industrie AG, Chemetall GmBH, DOWA Eco-System Co. Ltd, Fortum Oyj, GEM Co. Ltd, Glencore PLC, Hunan Brunp Recycling, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Recupyl, Redux GmBH, Retriev Technologies, SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd, Umicore NV etc.)



Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the Lithium Ion Battery (Li-Ion) Recycling industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Lithium Ion Battery (Li-Ion) Recycling industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Lithium Ion Battery (Li-Ion) Recycling firms across various regions?



