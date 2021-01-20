Rising Demand for Small Satellite Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The global Small Satellite market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2020 to USD 7.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by various factors, such as the growing demand for LEO-based services , demand for Earth observation imagery and analytics and increasing in number of space exploration missions are the major drivers of small satellite market.



Payload segment is expected to witness the second largest market share during the forecast period



By Subsystem, payload is expected to have the second-largest market share during the forecasted period. contain specific technology for each mission. For example, weather monitoring small satellites have components that can measure wind speed and direction, changes in temperature, the amount of oxygen available, and the effect of UV rays. A different component is used for each application. Payloads cater to applications like communication, Earth observation & remote sensing, mapping & navigation, surveillance & security, meteorology, scientific research & exploration, and space observation.



Earth observation & remote sensing segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast period



The Earth Observation & Remote Sensing is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the small satellite market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to compact nature of small satellites led to efficient Earth observation and remote sensing. Small satellites, including nanosatellites, microsatellites, and minisatellites, play an important role in Earth observation and meteorology applications. These satellites are capable of monitoring situations such as the cyclones, storms, El Niño, floods, fires, volcanic activities, earthquakes, landslides, oil slicks, environmental pollution, and industrial and power plant disasters



The Ku-band segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on frequency, the Ku-band segment of the small satellite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increased need for wider range of data communication. This band is primarily used for mapping. It has a short range and a high-resolution imaging capability. The Ku band is mainly used for satellite communications, especially downlink, used by direct-transmission satellites for satellite television and specific applications, such as the NASA's Tracking Data Relay Satellite, used for both the space shuttle and communications from the International Space Station (ISS).



The North America market is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



North America is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the small satellite market during the forecast period. North America is a leading region for the adoption of small satellites and provides great opportunities for the growth of the overall market. The region has always been an early adopter of new technologies or software. The demand for small satellites in North America is being driven by the booming digitalization across industries, along with the surging demand for Earth observation satellites, which offer extremely high-resolution Earth images and videos, as close as 1 meter or less, of the Earth's surface.



Sierra Nevada Corporation (US), L3 Harris Technologies (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and Airbus Defense and Space (Netherlands) are some of the leading players operating in the small satellite market report.



