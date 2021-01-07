Rising Demand in Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- The global wafer cleaning equipment market is estimated to be USD 11.2 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 7.0 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2020 to 2025. The growth of the wafer cleaning equipment market is fueled by growing adoption of MEMS technology in conventional and modern applications, increasing number of critical steps in the wafer cleaning sequence, rising demand for wafers in 3D structure, and increasing adoption of silicon-based sensors, chips, and diodes in IoT applications.



Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing adoption of MEMS technology in patient monitoring devices to help revive the market during the COVID-19 pandemic



The demand for micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) is increasing owing to their growing adoption in conventional and modern applications, such as medical devices, communication systems, automotive sensor devices, and inertial sensing systems. The miniature design of MEMS is a major contributing factor to its adoption in various applications. Due to their smaller size, MEMS can be used in almost all electronic devices, which is further pushing the demand for MEMS in the semiconductor market. MEMS technology has captured the largest market share of consumer electronics and automotive industries and gaining momentum in industrial, healthcare, and smart farming applications. MEMS devices have experienced a surge in demand from the healthcare sector during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, owning to its increasing application for portable patient monitoring devices used by healthcare workers and medical institutions globally.



Restraint: Environmental concerns owning to emission of hazardous chemicals and gases during wafer cleaning process



Wafer cleaning is one of the most basic and recurrent steps in the semiconductor industry to meet the rising demand for superior quality semiconductor devices. However, constantly shrinking dimensions of devices have resulted in the establishment of rigid standards regarding acceptable levels of impurities. In the wafer fabrication and cleaning processes, some of the toxic chemicals and acids such as antimony (Sb), antimony trioxide (SbO3), arsenic pentafluoride (AsF5), arsenic (As), boron trichloride (BCl3), boron trifluoride (BF3), chlorine (Cl), germane (GeH4), hydrogen sulfide (H2S), hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), and oxidized carbon are used. All these chemicals are hazardous and toxic and have an adverse impact on human health and the environment. Hence, their usage and applications are to be performed in a controlled environment.



Opportunity: Rising demand for wafers in 3D structure



Since 3D devices are becoming more popular, the demand for silicon wafers for use in 3D applications is also increasing at a rapid rate. 3D devices, to perform seamlessly, require silicon-made structures. The 3D structure consists of transistors and 3D chips. This 3D structure requires high-quality silicon wafers that are cleaned with high precision. The growing utilization of silicon wafers in 3D devices is expected to increase the demand for advanced wafer cleaning equipment offering extremely clean wafers for high-precision 3D technology applications such as 3D ICs and NAND flash memory.



Challenge: Delaying of investment plans for capacity expansion by wafer manufacturers due to COVID-19



Prior to COVID-19, the growing demand for wafers led to an increase in the adoption of wafer cleaning equipment to carry out the fabrication and cleaning process of wafers thoroughly and effectively. However, the coronavirus pandemic has added to the challenge for wafer manufacturers to expand their facilities. Globally, the investment plans for semiconductor industries having a dedicated fabrication facility has halted, owing to the weakening financial position of the manufacturers.



Key Market Players



The wafer cleaning equipment market is dominated by key global established players such as SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Applied Materials (US), LAM Research (US), and Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation (Japan). These companies have adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions to strengthen their position in the market.