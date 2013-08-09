Rising E-Health Services Boosting US Healthcare IT Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- US healthcare IT market is witnessing significant growth from the past few years. The market is propelling on the back of rising number of E-health services in the country. The use of E-health services is increasing due to rising penetration of internet and broadband in the country. Further, the E-health market is performing on the back of rising adoption of market components, such as EHRs/EMRs, health information exchanges (HIE) and e-Prescription. In addition, the government is also talking various initiatives to develop the E - health market in the country. Besides, the e – health market will continue to grow in the coming years due to rising health concerns and increasing awareness among population. Therefore, considering the above factors, it is projected that the US E-healthcare market will grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



According to our research report, “US Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2017”, the market is growing tremendously on the back of technology advancements and strong government support. Rising opportunities in remote patient monitoring and medical imaging information system are also propelling its growth. Our report provides the detailed analysis of healthcare IT market performance including its segment such as healthcare IT hardware, healthcare IT software and healthcare IT services.



In addition, it also covers the study of components of the market including M-health, remote patient monitoring and medical imaging information system. It also provides the thorough analysis of emerging trends that are boosting the healthcare IT market in the country. Further, the report also includes analysis of potential growth areas of the market along with regulatory framework.



Our report, “US Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2017”, offers the detailed analysis of key market players that will help the client to have an understanding of the competitors in the Industry. Additionally, we have also covered the key developments of these players in the country. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM487.htm



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