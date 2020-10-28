Rising Government Funding Toward the Cloud Deployment Leading to the Growth of UK IoT in Manufacturing Market During 2020-25

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- The UK internet of things (IoT) in manufacturing market is witnessing a robust growth on account of surging investment by various major enterprises in IoT in order to maintain security and data privacy, rising government funding toward the cloud deployment, and growing demand for predictive maintenance and centralized monitoring. Besides these, extensive adoption of IoT in end-user industries such as food & beverages, consumer electronics along with expansion in IT landscape in the emerging countries such as China and India, and significant investment in R&D activities of IoT in manufacturing solutions and services are some of the factors leading to a positive impact on the growth of IoT in manufacturing market in the forecast period.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "UK IoT in Manufacturing Market Analysis, 2020", the UK IoT in Manufacturing market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of during 2020-25. Based on Service, the Managed services acquired the largest share in the UK IoT in manufacturing market in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to the robust adoption of managed services in IoT in manufacturing solutions for post-deployment queries. The demand for managed services is considerably high among verticals such as automotive and consumer electronics, energy & utilities for planning, designing, and testing, and along with this, it also reduces capital and operating expenditures.



RFID Connectivity is Gaining High Popularity

Based on Connectivity, RFID connectivity is gaining high popularity in the UK IoT in manufacturing market in 2019 owing to the surging use for better connectivity and operational productivity. The demand for RFID technology is majorly from retail and manufacturing sectors to ensuring proper functioning of the production tools & plants and to support the stock and supply chain integration by keeping track of the components, sub-assemblies, and finished stocks. RFID solutions help the manufacturers to attain efficient functioning of manpower. Thus, this is strongly contributing toward the growth of the market in the coming years as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "UK IoT in Manufacturing Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the UK IoT in Manufacturing market are IBM, Cisco Systems, PTC, Microsoft, General Electric, SAP, Siemens AG, Bosch, Zebra Technologies etc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Solution (Application Management, Data Management, Network Management, Device Management, Smart Surveillance, Others)

2. By Connectivity (Satellite Network, Cellular Network, RFID, NFC, Wi-Fi, Others)

3. By Application (Process Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Management, Workforce Management, Emergency and Incident Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management)

4. By Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)

5. By End-User (Automotive, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, Chemicals, Others)

6. By Country (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland),

7. By Company (IBM, Cisco Systems, PTC, Microsoft, General Electric, SAP, Siemens AG, Bosch, Zebra Technologies etc.)



Key questions answered in the study

1. What are the current and future trends of the IoT in Manufacturing industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the IoT in Manufacturing industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the IoT in Manufacturing firms across various regions?



