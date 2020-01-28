Rising Incidence of Cancer and Dementia to Contribute to Lecithin Market Growth

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Lecithin has shown great outcomes in terms providing medicinal benefits to patients, especially of cancer and dementia, thereby, creating a healthy demand for itself in the global market. And, as these, with a wide variety of chronic diseases see a massive increase in terms of incidence; the demand will only see an upward rise between 2018 and 2028. And, it is pertinent to note here that plagued with high costs of treatment, patients and others are looking for cost-effective treatment and preventive options, and this where lecithin steals the show.



It is also pertinent to note here that cancer took some 9.6 million lives in the year 2018, winning itself the epithet of the second most serious cause of deaths, worldwide. The figures are scary and roughly translate to a death of one person in every six due to cancer. Here, again, it is pertinent to note that in countries that are middle and low income, the menace is intense, causing about 70% of total deaths that happen. Therefore, these might be regions that players should and would focus upon over the forecast period. The opportunities that would emerge in these regions would be many and unignorable.



Besides, some 50 million people are suffering from dementia, across the globe. And, here again a major share is accounted for my middle and low income courtiers – 60% of total cases. Additionally, it is quite interesting to note that new cases to the tune of 10 million are witnessed each year and the total number is set to touch the 82 million mark in the year 2030. And, by the 2050, that means in just 3 decades, the number would reach 152 million.



Rise in Geriatric Population to Contribute Positively to the Growth of Global Lecithin Market over the Forecast

Owing to high susceptibility to diseases like cancer and dementia, the geriatric population will be a critical demographic for global lecithin market players over the forecast period. As per recent studies on the rapid increase in number of people occupying the relevant age brackets, about two million people would flank the group for 60 and over in the next three decades, a notable increase from 900 million noted only a few years back.



Additionally, worldwide, and in regions such as North America, one in every six and one in every four people will be aged 65 and above by the end of 2050. The ratio for Europe would be that of North America too.

North America to Register a Significant CAGR over the Forecast Period in the Global Lecithin Market

Owing to widespread preference of processed food, and rapidly ageing population of the region, the North American region will see a significant growth in demand for lecithin. Additionally, owing to its extensive use in the food and beverages industry, its demand will grow as the industry grows.



It is also pertinent to make note of the performance that the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is set to demonstrate over the forecast period. And, this growth will be attributable to a large consumer base and growing awareness. Additionally, the rising disposable incomes will also help the market witness untapped opportunities over the forecast period.



Players that are revered in the global lecithin market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, "Sodrugestvo" Group of Companies, Cargill Incorporated, Thew Arnott Group, AMERICAN LECITHIN COMPANY, Swanson Health Products, NOW Foods, Lipoid GmbH, Lucas Meyer GMBH, DuPont and Bunge Limited, among others. The global lecithin market is not just slightly fragmented but also competitive and highly focused on developing the product through innovation and investing in research and development.



