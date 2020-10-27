Rising Investment in R&D Activities Leading to the Growth of the India Predictive Twin Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Predictive twins give a significant scaffold between the physical and digital worlds across industries. The adoption of predictive twin in the major verticals is surging at an astronomical rate as it effectively reduces cost and time of the process. The India Predictive Twin market experiences potential growth opportunities due to surging adoption of IoT and cloud solutions among end users, extensive investment in R&D activities, and growing demand for cost-effective technologies for product manufacturing. Apart from this, increasing penetration of internet and smart connected devices, rising adoption of 3D printing and 3D simulation, and surging inclination of intelligent transportation system are strongly contributing to the growth of predictive twin market in the forecast period.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "India Predictive Twin Market Analysis, 2020", the India Predictive Twin market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during 2020-25. Based on Deployment, Cloud segment is gaining popularity in the India Predictive Twin market due surging adoption of cloud solutions among the verticals for security, compliance & data protection.



"India Predictive Twin Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and growth opportunities available for Predictive Twin providers across the country. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Predictive Maintenance Acquired the Significant Market Share

Based on Application, Predictive Maintenance acquired the significant market share in the India Predictive Twin market in 2019. The deployment of predictive twin is surging among the key verticals to monitor equipment health, simulate manufacturing operations, and for real-time detection of potential errors. The application in predictive maintenance is high among end users such as automotive, and aerospace & defense as due to its reduced machine downtime, decline in equipment maintenance costs, enhanced equipment reliability, and extension of the lifespan of machines. Therefore, this is projected to accelerate the growth of the Predictive Twin Market in the forthcoming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "India Predictive Twin Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the India Predictive Twin market are General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systems, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation etc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Product Type (Parts Twin, Product Twin, Process Twin, System Twin)

2. By Deployment (Cloud, Hybrid, On- Premise)

3. By Application (Machine and Equipment Health Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Dynamic Optimization)

4. By End Users (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Agriculture, Healthcare & Pharma, Others)

5. By Country (North, South, East, West),

6. By Company (General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systems, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation etc.)



Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the Predictive Twin industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Predictive Twin industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Predictive Twin firms across various regions?



