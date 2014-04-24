Rising Luxury Footwear's Demand Impelling China Footwear Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- China is among world’s largest consumer markets for luxury goods and accessories. Country’s luxury footwear market is witnessing a huge demand on the back of a growing affluent population. Presently, country’s footwear market has presence of numerous luxury footwear brands such as Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Salvatore Ferragamo and TOD’s whereas many international brands are looking to tap the upper crust of consumers in China. With this growing demand, the luxury footwear’s sale is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during 2013-2017.



According to our latest research study, “China Footwear Outlook to 2017”, China Footwear Industry is growing stupendously, offering immense opportunities for players involved in the business. Besides, Chinese manufacturers’ brand building strategies and planning products and designs as per the growing fashion consciousness are also boosting the growth in the industry. Considering the above favorable factors, the domestic sales of china footwear industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during 2013-2017.



The report presents a critical analysis and an unbiased view into the state of the country’s footwear industry. The report covers analysis of country’s footwear production by type (Leather shoes, rubber shoes and others), footwear sales by end users (Women’s, men’s and Children’s footwear sales) and by category (Casual, mass market, sports and luxury footwear). Further, trade analysis section includes country’s footwear import and export by country and by type (Leather shoes, rubber & plastic shoes and others). In addition to that, the report also covers study of online footwear market in the country which is, as per our research, growing tremendously over the past few years.



Also, the report features industry drivers and restraints which are affecting the growth of country’s footwear industry coupled with regulatory environment covering detail of norms & regulations relevant to the industry. Further, the research includes an in-depth analysis of major footwear manufacturing hubs of the country. Besides, the study delves into the detailed description of the major players in industry covering description of their businesses and key financials. Overall, the report will facilitate clients in analyzing the driving forces and understand the existing opportunities in the industry.



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.