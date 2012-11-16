Rising Number of Dental Uninsured Prompts Sisson Gerald E. DDS to Lower Costs

Santee, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- According to recent statistics, the US Dental insurance industry shows signs of having been hit by rising dental care expenditures, a recessionary economy and reduced contributions by employers to dental plans. This comes as no surprise to local Santee Dentist Gerald Sisson, who has seen his practice change subtly over the last few years.



Says Dr. Sisson, "As the economy has taken its bite on America, we've had to adjust our practice, too. Cost is on everyone's mind, including our own. Companies are paying less toward their employee's insurance, so it's up to us to help make dental care more affordable for everyone." Dr. Sisson continues, "While much has been made about America's lack of health insurance, the fact of the matter is, there are over 100 million Americans with no dental insurance. What starts out as a simple toothache in someone with no insurance, can turn into a a costly implant or crown, down the road."



To assist the large number of Californians without any dental insurance, Dr. Sisson is one dentist in Santee, CA who is willing to do something different. Says Sisson, "We are passionate about maintaining low-cost dentist care while providing the highest quality services for improving your smile. With education and preventative care being at the forefront of our mission, we strive to provide services that achieve optimal dental health."



Keeping prices low, so anyone can afford dental care, is only one of the many goals of this unusual dental practice. Says Dr. Sisson, "We are a budget conscious, family friendly dentist office in Santee. We provide each of our patients with a friendly, personalized and gentle experience. We pride ourselves on our commitment to excellence, integrity, and quality dental care through the variety of services we provide. Our patients are more than just a number to us. They're more than the sum of their insurance."



Dr Sisson explains customers drive from all over to experience the difference a personal touch as well as a professional one can make. The low-prices are only a part of the commitment to excellence. "We provide more than just a beautiful smile. Through our team of family dental experts and state-of-the-art technology, we offer a variety of specialty and general dentistry services in our Santee office. We take great care to accommodate all of our patients by providing teeth cleanings, preventative care, pediatric dentistry, fillings, teeth whitening, x-rays, crowns, bridges and extractions." He concludes, "If you can just stop the smaller issues, through preventative dentistry, it will never come to the expensive procedures. But, if it does come to that, know our low prices and commitment to excellence will help you out."



About Sisson Gerald E DDS

Sisson Dental is a full-service dental clinic in Santee, CA since 1969 offering both general and specialized services. With preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry for patients of all ages, they are dedicated to excellence, and aim to provide the best dentist services in a comfortable and relaxing environment.