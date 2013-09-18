Rising Number of Pre-Paid Cards Driving Vietnam Plastic Card Market

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Vietnam plastic card market is witnessing significant growth from the past few years. The market is propelling on the back of rising numbers of pre-paid cards in the country. These cards are used like a normal credit card and are preloaded with funds. Moreover, Pre-paid cards allow a person with the convenience of credit card without going into debt. However, pre-paid cards are having low share as compared to the debit cards, but in future the number of pre-paid cards will increasing due to the rising demand. Therefore, considering all the factors it is anticipated that the pre-paid cards in Vietnam will grow at a CAGR of 19% during 2013-2015.



According to our research report, “Vietnam Plastic Card Market Forecast to 2015”, bank cards like debit and credit cards are gaining huge popularity in the country. The number of bank cards is increasing continuously on the back of increasing disposable income and rising consumer awareness. In addition, growing number of ATMs and POS terminals is also propelling the growth of the industry. Moreover, our report covers the detailed analysis of payment card industry of the country including debit cards, credit cards, store cards & club cards.



Further, our report provides in-depth analysis of the card usage channels including ATMs and POS terminals along with the card expenditure by category like clothing & footwear, travel & transport etc. It also includes the future outlook for the industry along with the macroeconomic factors of the country. Besides, the report also covers the leading ATMs card issuers in the country along with the card manufactures.



Our report, “Vietnam Plastic Card Market Forecast to 2015”, is the outcome of extensive research and objective analysis of the plastic card market in the country. It covers the comprehensive analysis of the key market players including their recent developments and future strategies. In addition, we also covered the detailed analysis of the emerging market trends along with the technological advancements to portray the industry’s clear picture to those investors or players who are planning to enter the market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM464.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Prepaid Card Market Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM493.htm)

- China Credit Card Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM468.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Banking&Insurance.htm



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