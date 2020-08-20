Rising Preference for GIS-Supported Applications Are Propelling the GIS in Disaster Management Market

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global geographic information system (GIS) in disaster management market is projected to generate a revenue of $9.4 billion by 2030, increasing from $2.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to advance at a 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).



Uses of GIS:

Running search and rescue operations

Preparing for disasters

Analyzing he socio-economic impact of disasters

Predicting mishaps



Request to Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/gis-in-disaster-management-market-analysis/report-sample



When technology is taken into consideration, the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) classification is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come. LiDAR is being extensively utilized for identifying the areas that are worst-impacted areas and drawing detailed maps, since this technology can function during nighttime, offer accurate data for densely forested areas, collect high volumes of data, and easily integrate with the GIS software.



The objective of this research includes;



Historical and the present size of the GIS in disaster management market

Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030

Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

Major players operating in the market and their service offerings

Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market



Geographically, North America emerged as the major GIS in disaster management market in the past, which can be ascribed to the increasing investments in the GIS-integrated solutions for emergency management, strong government support for the adoption of disaster mitigation measures, presence of major market players, and increasing public awareness on managing disasters.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "GIS in Disaster Management Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/gis-in-disaster-management-market-analysis



Other than this, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to advance at the fastest pace in the years to come, owing to the rising number of natural disasters in Japan, China, India, South Korea, and the Philippines. In addition to this, the rising awareness regarding integrating GIS solutions with next-generation technologies for mapping and accessing hazards for eventually warning communities, and growing regional focus on disaster resilience are also driving the market.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Offering

Solutions

Services



Based on Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud



Based on Disaster Type

Natural

Technological



Based on Technology

Remote Sensing

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)

Satellite Imaging



Based on Application

Hazard Mapping

Search and Rescue

Situational Awareness

Damage Assessment

Debris Collection



Based on End User

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Chemicals

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Construction

Oil & Gas

Hospitality



About P&S Intelligence



P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.