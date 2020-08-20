Rising Preference for GIS-Supported Applications Are Propelling the GIS in Disaster Management Market

GIS in Disaster Management Market Research Report: By Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), Disaster Type (Natural, Technological), Technology (Remote Sensing, LiDAR, Satellite Imaging), Application (Hazard Mapping, Search and Rescue, Situational Awareness, Damage Assessment, Debris Collection), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Government, Chemicals, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Construction, Oil & Gas, Hospitality)
New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global geographic information system (GIS) in disaster management market is projected to generate a revenue of $9.4 billion by 2030, increasing from $2.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to advance at a 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).
Uses of GIS:
Running search and rescue operations
Preparing for disasters
Analyzing he socio-economic impact of disasters
Predicting mishaps
When technology is taken into consideration, the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) classification is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come. LiDAR is being extensively utilized for identifying the areas that are worst-impacted areas and drawing detailed maps, since this technology can function during nighttime, offer accurate data for densely forested areas, collect high volumes of data, and easily integrate with the GIS software.
The objective of this research includes;
Historical and the present size of the GIS in disaster management market
Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders
Major players operating in the market and their service offerings
Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market
Geographically, North America emerged as the major GIS in disaster management market in the past, which can be ascribed to the increasing investments in the GIS-integrated solutions for emergency management, strong government support for the adoption of disaster mitigation measures, presence of major market players, and increasing public awareness on managing disasters.
Other than this, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to advance at the fastest pace in the years to come, owing to the rising number of natural disasters in Japan, China, India, South Korea, and the Philippines. In addition to this, the rising awareness regarding integrating GIS solutions with next-generation technologies for mapping and accessing hazards for eventually warning communities, and growing regional focus on disaster resilience are also driving the market.
The research includes detailed analysis of;
Based on Offering
Solutions
Services
Based on Deployment
On-Premises
Cloud
Based on Disaster Type
Natural
Technological
Based on Technology
Remote Sensing
Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)
Satellite Imaging
Based on Application
Hazard Mapping
Search and Rescue
Situational Awareness
Damage Assessment
Debris Collection
Based on End User
Aerospace & Defense
Government
Chemicals
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Construction
Oil & Gas
Hospitality
