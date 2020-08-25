Rising Prevalence of Cyber Attacks to Fuel 25.7% CAGR in AI in Cyber Security Market from 2020 to 2030

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- Due to the growing prevalence of cyberattacks, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber security market would grow, in valuation, from $8,636.6 million to $101,763.3 million from 2019 to 2030, exhibiting a stable CAGR of 25.7% between 2020 and 2030. According to the findings of the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the prevalence of cyberattacks is rising in the U.S. at an alarming rate in spite of the large-scale adoption of several preventive measures in the country. Identity and payment card thefts together make up for around 55% of all cybercrimes being committed across the world.



As these crimes cause huge financial losses, businesses are rapidly adopting AI in cyber security solutions for identifying threats, reducing response time, and improving preventive measures in order to detect and prioritize threats that require immediate counter-action. Furthermore, with large companies rapidly bolstering their cybersecurity programs and mechanisms with AI-based solutions, attackers are increasingly targeting small and medium enterprises, which is, in turn, pushing up the requirement for AI-based cybersecurity programs.



Geographically, the AI in cyber security market is currently exhibiting the highest growth in North America, on account of the growing prevalence of cyber-attacks, increasing number of AI-based cyber security solutions providing companies, and rapid digitization in the region. In the near future, the market would demonstrate the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, because of the surging incidence of identity thefts, financial frauds, and data breaches in the regional countries.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Offering

Hardware

Software

Services



Based on Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises



Based on Technology

Machine Learning (ML)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Context-Aware Computing



Based on Security Type

Network Security

Data Security

Identity and Access Security

Cloud Security



Based on Application

Identity & Access Management (IAM)

Risk & Compliance Management

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Security & Vulnerability Management

Antivirus/Antimalware

Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Threat Intelligence



Based on End User

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Automotive & Transportation



