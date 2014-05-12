Rising Prosperity of Indian Consumers Driving Sunflower Oil Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- India’s sunflower refined oil market is growing immensely on the back of growing prosperity and rising of standard of living of the Indian consumers. Growing middle class population, which is a major consumer of refined oil, are rising significantly in the country exhibiting huge demand potential for future. Moreover, with rising health consciousness among consumers and attractive pricing of sunflower refined oil compare to other light oils, share of sunflower oil in total edible oil consumption in the country is anticipated to rise significantly. Considering the above factors, India sunflower oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% during 2013-14 to 2016-17.



The report “Booming Sunflower Oil Market in India”, provides an in-depth analysis of current status and future growth prospects of the Sunflower refined oil market in the country. The research studies total edible oil consumption in the country with the analysis of share of various oil types. Further, to present an exhaustive study to our client, we have also covered India’s sunflower oil production, consumption, import and export over a period of time. Besides, various market drivers and challenge which are boosting and hindering the growth of sunflower oil in the country have been discussed in our report. Also, our research has covered study of regulatory environment and information about import duties & taxes related to the industry.



In addition to that, our research includes analysis of consumer behavior in all four regions viz. north, south, east and west which would help the client to prepare their market strategy accordingly. Also, to provide a comprehensive view, the research provides knowledge of sunflower oil distribution channel and sunflower seed and oil price trend in the country. Additionally, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. Additionally, we have also covered the product portfolio of these players in the country. In a nut shell, the report provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



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