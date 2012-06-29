Rising Star Mia Rey to Be the Next RNB Superstar

Arlington, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Dope Famous Media promotes the hottest new sensations breaking into the music business. Right now, they are promoting the next RnB Superstar who people cannot stop talking about, and her name is Mia Rey.



Rey comes straight from the Miami music scene, and she knows the Latin beats of the city well. Of Puerto Rican origin, Rey grew up in Brooklyn, New York as a member of a strong household that provided her with a solid foundation. It is this foundation that is now enabling her to pursue her dream music career. First performing at the age of five, Rey is a natural on the stage and in front of the camera. Her passion for music and entertainment drives her and keeps her charging towards her goals.



The first thing that people notice about Rey is her remarkable vocal range and power. It is surprising to hear such a big voice coming out of a 5-foot-3-inch frame. In addition to being an accomplished singer, Rey is also a talented dancer and model. She is therefore a triple threat that is making waves on the urban music scene.



Rey’s music can be described as urban pop with a sassy flair. As for her dance moves, the performer says that she is influenced by all types of music, but her hip-hop swagger is unmistakable. Growing up, Rey was able to express her love of dancing through various activities, including cheerleading and competitive all-star dance teams.



This multi-talented model has even caught the attention of rapper-songwriter Yung Berg, who is acting as her mentor in the music business. The successful rapper has recently collaborated with Rey, writing a single for her entitled “Put It On Ya,” co-produced by Arch Tha Boss and Yung Berg himself. This is the same duo of producers who were responsible for the summer anthem and top-20 smash hit “Snapbacks and Tattoos.”



“Put It On Ya” will be Rey’s first single off of her upcoming EP. With looks, style and talent, Mia Rey will no doubt be embraced by the public. Those who want to get a sneak peek of this rising star can check out the Mia Rey Shawty U Can Get It music video on the website of Dope Famous Media.



