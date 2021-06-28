Rising Star PRESENTS Christ Is My Fountain and Glory to the Lamb -- Available for Private Auction and Through OpenSea

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2021 -- It's the beginning of the summer season, and no one is doing it better than Rising Star. The ground-breaking fashion house isn't holding back any punches presenting two new 20-photo packs that are just as stunning as their previous releases. These photo collections follow the previous two photo collections: 'I Met Jesus 5 Times Again...3 Times in January' and 'I Met Jesus 5 Times This Year and He Named My Brand'.



The previous collections comprised 100 photos with prices ranging from 1.1 Million USD to 10.1 Million US Dollars. The new brand is back with two new collections, 'Christ Is My Fountain' and 'Glory To The Lamb', which will consist of a digital poem also titled Christ Is My Fountain with a price tag of 33 Million US Dollars and two 20-photo packs priced at 20 Million US Dollars per photo.



Rising Star's new photos are very unique, a real one of a kind and therefore exclusively priced. Like its previous releases, each photo was taken by an iPhone or a 35mm camera and also holds the standard of being the first brand to have the World's Most Expensive Photograph priced by Jesus.



For more information on Rising Star including their upcoming private auction dates, please use the contact details provided below.



Media Contact



Rising Star

Manhattan New York

Email: support@risingstar.press