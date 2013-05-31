Rising Stars Football Academy in Australia Gets Results with Early Success Story

Berwick, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Professional football is one of the few sports in which Australia are yet to excel themselves on the world stage, perhaps because of their passion for cricket, rugby, athletics and the far more physically challenging Aussie Rules. Football however is big business, and Rising Stars Football Academy is looking to change this once and for all, and already seem well on their way to doing so. After their start player Matthew Miller was picked up by Melbourne’s youth development program, their under 11s team have gone on an undefeated streak to victory at the latest youth tournament.



Rising Stars Football Academy U11 boys won the U11 Football Federation Victoria (FFV) Boys FC, held in Bendigo. The boys were unbeaten throughout the tournament and won 5-1 against Glen Eira Junior FC in the finals. The weekend tournament attracted some of the best football clubs from across Victoria, with over 600 boys competing in the various age divisions.



With all this attention, the RSFA is committed to continuing to develop players for a professional future. Coaches Brian MacNicol and Lou Kastner are both former professionals, with head coach Brian having a long and successful career in Australian premier league.



A spokesperson for Rising Stars Football Academy explained, “We are incredibly proud of our boys and their amazing string of victories in the recent tournament- it’s a testament to the professionalism and quality of our coaching but also of the culture of hard work and dedication that pervades the academy at every level. For us, and for many of our young players, this victory is a stepping stone to even greater things. We believe fully in the amazing talent we have in our ranks and are doing everything we can to nurture and polish it, turning talented youths into future professional players while ensuring they have fun along the way.”



About Rising Stars Football Academy

Rising Stars Football Academy (RSFA) is a football academy based in Berwick, Australia. RSFA specialises soccer training and goalkeeping for young and talented footballers. Football is one sport in which Australia hasn’t yet excelled on the worldwide stage, and RSFA aims to change that. The academy uses top quality coaches and offers regular sessions and camps. For more information, please visit: http://www.rsfa.com.au/