Rising Strategic Alliances to Prosper US EMR Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- EMR industry in the US is witnessing a rapid growth. Although the US EMR market is presently dominated by few players but the players are now looking for collaborations, both nationally and internationally, to prosper in the industry. These collaborations would help the players to meet problems like lack of resources and to expand their market share and gain a competitive clout over other participants. Understanding the need of the hour, several major market players are entering into strategic alliances with IT companies to enhance their technologies which is anticipated to bring a paradigm shift in country’s EMR Market in near future.



As per our latest report, “US EMR Market Outlook to 2017”, the EMR market in the country is witnessing significant growth on the back of strong government support, “Meaningful-use” requirements and technology advancements. The above growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of specific purpose EMR systems and rising need of integrated healthcare data in the country. Therefore, considering the above factors, it is projected that the US EMR market will grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of US EMR market including its segment such as EMR hardware, EMR software and EMR services. It also covers the study of EMR market by end users and by applications along with its sub segments. In addition, it also provides the thorough analysis of emerging market trends and drivers that are boosting the EMR market in the country. Besides, the report also covers the detailed analysis of industry restraints that helps to depict the clear picture of the US EMR market.



Further, the report covers the in-depth analysis of potential growth areas along with regulatory frameworks to provide an understanding of the market dynamics. Also the report provides a detailed analysis of key market players covering their businesses overview, healthcare IT products, strengths & weaknesses. Additionally, we have also covered the key developments of these players that will help the client to have an understanding of the competitors in the Industry. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM629.htm



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.