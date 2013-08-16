Rising Young Stars to Take on the Hamptons

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The Hampton Synagogue's highly-anticipated annual end-of-summer concert, set for Saturday, August 24th at 9pm, will launch The National Yiddish Theatre - Folksbiene's historic 99th season, where the emphasis on igniting a passion for Jewish culture in younger generations has taken center stage.



This free concert will be presented at The Hampton Synagogue, 154 Sunset Avenue in Westhampton Beach, as the highlight of a two-day cultural celebration. On the following morning, Sunday, August 25th, 11am, there will be an spirited Fundraiser Brunch to support the ongoing work of the theatre.



For the ninth consecutive summer, under the musical direction of world-renown maestro Zalmen Mlotek, The Folksbiene will present a vibrant original concert, headlined by some of the most in-demand talent of the rising generation of Yiddish performers. This year's program "New Voices of the Yiddish Stage", dares to reinterpret and redefine the classic Yiddish songbook with a unique contemporary take.



Performances will feature Andrew Keltz and Stacey Harris (of The Folksbiene's Drama-Desk nominated musical revival "The Golden Land" and the critically-acclaimed musical circus spectacular "The Megile of Itzik Manger"), Avram Mlotek and Rachel Yucht with special appearances by Sarah Mlotek, Maxine Wiesenfeld and Ezra Kahn.



As The Folksbiene continues to evolve towards a century in operation, the organization has opened a door to exciting exploratory, educational, and mentoring opportunities for emerging young artists, in which, they are introduced to the gems of Yiddish Culture and afforded a platform to train, experiment, and grow. It is with a belief in cultural continuity that The Folksbiene has extended itself as an artistic home where young artists can explore their Jewish roots and hone their skills while investing in the future of Yiddish.



"Working with The Folksbiene has been an absolute joy," says Keltz. "As an artist and a Jewish American, it's been an incredibly enriching experience to immerse myself in the language and culture my great grandparents. It has not only been about looking back, but also looking forward. The Folksbiene is creating new and exciting theatre for today's audiences, while honoring it's rich and vibrant history. It's an honor to be a part of the Folksbiene mishpakha (family)."



The concert will be emceed by Shane Baker, comedian, Yiddish advocate, and executive director of the Congress for Jewish Culture and the high-octane Klezmer band, led on piano by Zalmen Mlotek, is set to be comprised of Clarinetist Dmitri "Zisl" Slepovitch, guitarist Avram Pengas, bassist Taylor Bergren-Chrisman, and drummer Don Mulvaney.



Reservations to this free-to-the-public event are a must. (Hampton Synagogue members receive priority seating). To RSVP call (631) 288-0534 ext. 10, or visit: www.thehamptonsynagogue.org



Admission to the summer Sunday Brunch, hosted by Carol and Jerry Levin, is reservation-required. For tickets and reservations, call (212) 213-2120, ext. 203.



Proceeds from the brunch benefit the Award-winning National Yiddish Theatre - Folksbiene, the longest continuously-producing theatre in the nation, which will celebrate its centenary in 2015. The company's mission is to celebrate the Jewish experience through the performing arts and to transmit a rich cultural legacy in exciting new and inventive ways through presenting plays, musicals, concerts, literary events and workshops in English and Yiddish, with English and Russian supertitles. For more info, visit www.nationalyiddishtheatre.org or call (212) 213-2120.



Contact: Chris Massimine

(212) 213-2120 x208

CMassimine@nationalyiddishtheatre.org