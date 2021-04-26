Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global risk-based monitoring (RBM) software market is projected to reach value of USD 644.6 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.



Rising demand for cost-effective monitoring systems for use in clinical trials is expected to further fuel the global risk-based monitoring (RBM) software market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising adoption of the risk-based monitoring software solution in clinical trials for better outcomes is anticipated to boost the market in the near future.



To get a sample copy of the Global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/475



Key Highlights of Report



In December 2020, ERT Inc. announced its merger with BioClinica, Inc. The move would enable ERT to keep reinventing end-point data collection by offering better-quality data and more streamlined solutions to meet its customers' priorities in terms of high performance, improved efficiency, safer clinical trials, and patient-centric digital solutions.

The web-based segment is expected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, due to advantages of web-based risk-based management applications such as enhanced data security, enhanced scalability, lower operating costs, simple software deployment, and enhanced configuration.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The techniques of risk-based monitoring software commonly used in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries offer several benefits, such as enhanced process reliability and reduced associated costs.

The North America region is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period, due to presence of leading market players in the region. Furthermore, growing government support for clinical trials is projected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key market participants include ERT Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., Anju Software, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quanticate Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, DataTrak International, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, and MaxisIT Inc.



Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global risk-based monitoring (RBM) software market on the basis of deployment, monitoring process, end-use, and region.



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Web-based



Monitoring Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Statistical Analysis

Targeted on-site Investigation

Dashboard Monitoring

Data Collection & Submission



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/475



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market:



The comprehensive global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The escalating number of clinical trials around the world

4.2.2.2. The increasing demand for monitoring solutions to resolve issues during clinical trials

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for cost-effective monitoring system

4.2.2.4. The increasing need for source data verification solutions in clinical trials

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high deployment cost

4.2.3.2. Inoperability issues with complex designed trials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cloud-based

5.1.2. On-premises

5.1.3. Web-based



CONTINUED..!!



For more details on the Global Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/risk-based-monitoring-software-market



Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-risk-based-monitoring-software-market