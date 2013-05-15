Risk Free Marketing for Dentists Is Now a Reality

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- SEO 1 Medical announced a first of its kind pay per performance pricing model for its medical marketing services. The Dallas based leading search engine optimization company will, from now on, provide a money back guarantee to dentists seeking to increase their practice's online visibility. Recent changes in Google's algorithms have rocked the healthcare marketing space; the new initiative announced by SEO 1 Medical effectively removes the guess work out of selecting a SEO consultant as it benchmarks performance, hitherto unknown in the industry.



The challenge facing Dentists

Dentists seeking to promote their practice's website have been hit hard by the new changes in Google's search algorithms, dubbed Panda and Penguin updates. Millions of web pages have been relegated to search engine darkness thus imposing heavy losses on Dentist's in the process. "Dentists and other medical professionals had to, until now, sign up for a minimum 12 month period to complete the search engine optimization process with no guarantee from the SEO company," said Rodney Brooke of SEO 1 Medical.



Dentist's Marketing Solution

SEO 1 Medical's new offer addresses dentists main concern, "What guarantees do we have that implementing SEO techniques will lead to better search ranking?", a legitimate concern given the present economic climate. Google's proprietary search algorithms are responsible for search rankings and are subject to updates without advance notice. Although Google insists changes are made to refine search results and give better user experience, marketers are aware that changes are effected to make search results unpredictable. "At SEO 1 Medical we constantly monitor changes as we are confident our state of the art processes and ethical white hat SEO techniques consistently guarantee better rankings, we would like to pass on this confidence to our clients and make the SEO process more transparent," added Rodney Brooke.



About SEO 1 Medical

SEO 1 Medical is a specialized Internet marketing firm that operates in Dallas, Texas. It offers a variety of medical marketing services and guaranteed SEO solutions to the health care industry. Its team has more than 30 years of combined experiences in organic SEO, article marketing, pay per click, Google optimization, press release distribution, and medical marketing consulting for doctors and physicians.



Contact

Rodney Brooke

Tel: 888-263-9434

http://seo1-medical.com