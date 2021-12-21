Risk Management and Preventing the Next Archegos

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2021 -- The Archegos collapse sent shockwaves across the industry, especially when the hedge fund entered a forced liquidation of more than $20 billion. For many across the sector this was a big warning sign as the problem had been caused by Archegos building up huge stakes in some stocks through swaps. The response to the scandal was varied across the world and the Hong Kong market regulator revealed this summer that it was developing new protection against something like this ever happening again. This takes the form of a track exposure mechanism to dangerously concentrated stocks that is designed to help ensure that we never see a repeat of what happened with Archegos. The new system is built around centralised trading databases that will provide the insight to identify excessive risk-taking by banks and investment funds trading derivatives in the city. Regulators in the US have also been paying close attention to the progress of the project in Hong Kong.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist in banking and financial services recruitment supporting talented people across a broad variety of different areas, including risk management jobs. The firm was established in 2004 and since then has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as key connections with enterprises across the sector. Expertise at Selby Jennings goes much further than just risk management jobs and also includes private wealth management, quantitative research and trading, legal and compliance, insurance and actuarial, corporate and investment banking and financial technology. With a well-established reputation as a specialist in areas such as risk management jobs, the firm is a key player in recruitment, both regionally and internationally. The team in Hong Kong enjoys extensive reach in Asia Pacific and is also part of a global workforce of 1,000+ that ensures a genuinely international perspective in this broad sector.



International perspective is reinforced by the fact that the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that Selby Jennings can create options for every organisation, from small, agile start-ups to very well-established financial institutions. Key to the flexibility and specialism within the firm is the way that it values its people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. Selby Jennings was able to continue to make the right connections for those in risk management jobs throughout the pandemic thanks to the strength and versatility of this team. As a result, today there are many different roles available via the firm, including Head of Market & Business Development, PE Generalist, Head of IT Applications, Commodities Sales Consultant and Software Developer C++.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.