Risk Management Careers in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- COVID-19 has had a seismic impact on many areas of the economy and specialists in risk management have been forced into a rethink of many previous approaches. This is something that is starkly reflected in recent data from the Business Continuity Institute drawn from a survey on business risks. The survey is carried out on an annual basis and this year it identified non-occupational disease as the number one business risk in the opinion of the 365 global business continuity and risk management professionals. This is a complete contrast to this time 12 months ago when the same category was at the bottom of the list. 67% of those who responded to the survey from the Business Continuity Institute identified issues with a lack of preparation as the main reason that business was so disrupted by this over the course of the past year. In a separate ongoing survey, which started in 2020 the Business Continuity Institute examined the reasons for this lack of preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures that businesses were taking to respond to the situation. Initial data established that while many businesses had taken steps to allow employees to work from home, providing infrastructure and support to allow for caring for relatives or home schooling were less widespread. In the months that have followed, factors such as wellbeing and work-life balance have increasingly moved up the agenda in operational and risk management terms as COVID-19 has become the number one risk.



Selby Jennings has an extensive history in the financial services sector in Germany, as a risk management recruiter and also hiring in the wider financial services industry. In recruitment terms there have been recent spikes in hiring at enterprises that invest in areas such as distressed credit and long/short equity with respect to strategies. Risk management has also driven an increase in demand for talented people at senior level to help cope with the shift to new perspectives caused by the pandemic. Dedicated and knowledgeable consultants form the team at Selby Jennings, committed to understanding the national market for banking and financial services in Germany inside out and streamlining talent acquisition to support its evolution and growth. With more than 15 years in the sector the firm is now a leading specialist recruiter for financial services and has a proven track record as a risk management recruiter. Consultants work with the full spectrum of corporate clients, from flexible start-ups to international names in finance. With a reach that extends to more than 60 countries and a 750-strong global workforce the firm is a powerhouse name in recruitment in this field, with the ability to tailor hiring strategies to individual business needs, whether those are national or global in nature. The firm is a go to for talented people and has built up a network of more than a million mid to senior level professionals over the years.



Insight and expertise are a priority for Selby Jennings consultants who are trained extensively to provide optimum performance and supported by best-in-class technology and strategies. The firm values the dedication of teams who have worked hard to reimagine the way that recruitment is handled during a global pandemic, securing new and innovative solutions to problems of logistics and the need to acquire and retain talent virtually. Expertise at the firm is broad as the team are risk management recruiters and they also cover areas across the sector such as, private wealth management, financial technology, investment management and sales and trading. There are numerous exciting opportunities available through Selby Jennings Germany and these extend to many locations, including major German financial hubs such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. Some of the roles currently available include: Senior Compliance Manager, Model Validation [IRRBB], Data Scientist NLP Expert [d/m/w Nurnberg], Business Intelligence Developer [d/m/w Tableau], Compliance Officer, Senior Data Engineer [d/m/w Banking] and Credit Analyst. For businesses keen to grow talented and resilient teams - and individuals who are looking to make a career defining next move - Selby Jennings Germany is an obvious recruitment partner of choice.



"The past 12 months have been a challenging time for those in recruitment. Uncertainty has been a constant but there have been many opportunities to demonstrate commitment to our clients and candidates too. As we are now in 2021 we are exploring how we can further innovate to support a streamlining of talent acquisition in this sector," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "building on the progress our talented team has made in responding to the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent will enable us to continue to ensure all our clients are able to make key connections on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.