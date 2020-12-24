Risk Management Careers in the UK - Advancements in Technology Poses Risks as Well as Exciting Opportunities

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- There are always risks involved in the financial services sector in the UK as advances in technology have created operational disruptions in the form of cyber-attacks, disruptive FinTech's and legacy IT shortcomings. Risk management professionals are vitally important to the daily running of financial businesses as they work to identity, evaluate and prioritise these risks to ensure the adverse events are controlled and minimised wherever possible. As much as financial technologies cause risks for many businesses they can also improve departmental efficiency with Artificial Intelligence (AI), data science and the cloud being named as some of the most innovative new technologies. Barclay Simpson have reported that 95% of employers and 69% of candidates believe these technologies will improve the function of the sector. Risk management positions are available across the UK from London to Manchester, Birmingham and beyond. Get in touch with Selby Jennings' friendly consultants today to define your next career move or source hard-to-find talent for your team.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings are the leading recruitment specialist for financial services in the UK. Their global reach of 60+ countries with over 11 office bases and 750+ employees sits them at the top of their game when it comes to solving the financial industry's issue of talent acquisition. Selby Jennings' on the ball consultants work fast to secure contract, permanent and multi-hire hiring solutions with their specialist knowledge of the UK's markets. The firm's UK consultants are based in the City of London and are trained in the latest recruitment technology to ensure they are making smart hiring decisions for top talent in the risk jobs market throughout the UK and Europe. Selby Jennings are conscious of the continually changing environment surrounding onboarding processes and have been working hard to keep the safety of their employees, candidates and clients as their top priority during this time.



The UK's financial market is subject to constant change and volatility with socioeconomic and political factors impacting this. Corporations of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses are looking for dedicated, ambitious professionals to elevate their risk management careers and keep them out of the red and into the black. Roles within the risk management sector through Selby Jennings currently include: senior quant risk analyst, risk officer - metals, fraud risk business analytics manager, third party risk governance manager, portfolio manager - systematic equities - hedge fund, quantitative model development - security, SVP - senior operational risk manager, quantitative risk analyst - macro trading and VP - model risk (cloud technologies). The possibility for a fruitful career with a lasting tenure is highly achievable with the guidance of Selby Jennings' consultants and their network of over one million mid-to-senior level professionals.



Selby Jennings is dedicated to providing opportunities for their clients to improve their best practices and establish a better connection with their staff. This is why the firm has recently published a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' which focuses on advice and guidance for employers with staff working from home during the current COVID-19 pandemic. This whitepaper is a great read for individuals in leadership roles who are looking to establish a refresh their managerial style while working remotely. Selby Jennings understands that the health, wellbeing and productivity of employees is vital in establishing a well-run business.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the risk management sectors and help them secure top talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.