Risk Management Careers in the UK – As We Enter Lockdown 3.0 Specialists in Risk Management Remain in High Demand

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- 2020 marked the greatest period of uncertainty and economic volatility our generation has ever faced. As a result, organisations are looking to recruit specialists for a multitude of risk management careers to ensure they quickly adapt to the shifting forces that have short circuited the economy. Organisations with successful risk management professionals are surviving—even thriving—during the ongoing crisis. Risk management jobs require specialists able to process, identify, assess and control threats to an organisation's capital and earnings. These threats, or risks, could stem from a wide variety of sources, including financial uncertainty, legal liabilities, strategic management errors, accidents and even natural disasters.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter to the risk management and financial services sectors - with specific expertise in UK based organisations, businesses and investors. The firm provides companies with confidence, thanks to their expert knowledge gained through over 15 years of experience in the industry. Selby Jennings have worked tirelessly to develop a network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals. Their continued growth in the training and recruitment process has allowed them to span over 60 countries with 750+ employees globally.



Launched in the very heart of the UK in 2004, Selby Jennings London helps their clients stay informed about emerging risks and opportunities that will shape the future. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading organisations and offer a Preferred Partnership Programme. Spanning the full spectrum of financial services roles, Selby Jennings are specialists in: corporate, compliance and legal jobs, private equity, investment and fintech careers, quant, insurance and investment management jobs and risk management, private equity and asset management careers.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Selby Jennings are looking for talented people who are committed to the financial services sector and in particular risk management, to build successful careers with immense job growth. At present the London office is recruiting for roles such as: quantitative risk analysts, senior operational risk managers - IT & cyber risk and quantitative risk analysts to name a few. They understand that knowledge is gained through expert training resources and are able to provide this to ensure the development of professionals in the financial sector. Moreover, their consultants invest their time wisely so that the companies they represent don't have to.



Establishing a strong team of likeminded people who share the same values is a commodity Selby Jennings are very aware of. Behind the scenes their consultants take part in a programme of ongoing training to ensure they are continuously developing their skills and understand the most up to date recruitment technology. Their unwavering dedication to the recruitment process involves the reimagining of the current industry to adapt and grow with the current climate, allowing candidates to have peace of mind when securing their ideal risk management career.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings began life in 2004 and has been partnering with organisations and people across the financial services industry in America ever since. The firm not only has strong national contacts and experience but is also part of an international network that extends across more than 60 countries.