Risk Management Careers in the US – Growth in the Sector Means High Demand for Professionals in the US.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- The job market in the US is adapting quickly to the continuous changes it has faced in 2020. Following the COVID-19 pandemic which caused some disruption to the presidential election which left many on the edge of their seats awaiting the news of a potential change for the government. The US has faced turbulence from the beginning to the end of this year, which is why professionals in risk management are so necessary to ensure businesses remain in the black and out of the red which will also positively benefit the US economy. Risk management professionals are the key to providing steady counsel amongst market volatility and are relied upon by companies of all sizes. Since the financial crisis in 2008, it has been reported that banks across the world have paid an estimated $321bn in fines in the decade following the crash, as reported by Reuters. The sector is set to face even more change following the disruptions caused so far this year which will impact the economy greatly. Selby Jennings have worked through the 2008 financial crisis to provide financial services professionals with a stellar service, giving them confidence in their talent acquisition needs.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings are dominating the financial services recruitment sector and currently providing career opportunities from the east to west coast, New York to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, to Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The scope for fantastic career development is made easier with the security of the expertly trained Selby Jennings' consultants. The firm has a global reach of one million mid-to-senior professionals across 60+ countries worldwide and 12+ office locations which are home to 750+ employees. As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm is well versed in the turbulent nature of North America's economy and aims to educate and inform their candidates and clients on current affairs and news regarding industry performance and movement to ensure their recruitment choices are efficiently decided.



At the moment, around half of the risk management employees spend their time focused on risk-related operational processes such as credit administration, while another 15% work in analytics. McKinsey & Company have estimated that by 2025 these numbers will be closer to 25 and 40%, respectively. Growth in this field is set to grow by 19% to 2026, as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is a hopeful figure. Career progression in this sector is promising as hiring managers are on the hunt for reliable, highly skilled professionals to take on roles now.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Jobs available through Selby Jennings currently include: technology infrastructure – senior auditor, director of acquisition risk strategy, liquidity risk management – VP, business operational risk management director, manager of quantitative analytics, risk analytics model development (retail modeller) and vice present – technology audit. Get in touch with Selby Jenning's passionate consultants today to find out how to take the next step in your risk management career.



To find out more information about financial services recruitment visit

https://www.selbyjennings.com



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.