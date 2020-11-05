Risk Management Careers in the US – Risk Management Is Vitally Important to Ensuring the Stability of the US Economy

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- 2020 has shown the financial services industry that if risk management was an important sector before then it is of even more importance now. Risk management professionals ensure the global markets remain in the black and out of the red to provide secure trading and investment for everyone from large corporations to individuals. Risk management teams recognize, calculate and highlight risks and then act of them to ensure minimal disruption is caused. Reducing the amount of disruption caused to the US economy is vitally important following the COVID-19 pandemic when every move could send shock waves through the country. Job growth in this field is expected to grow by 19% through to 2026, as reported by the US Bureau of Labor. It is a hugely exciting time to join the sector and make a positive impact on the way the US economy functions. Selby Jennings have been working for 15 years to provide peace of mind to hiring managers across the sector by providing unrivalled results with bespoke recruitment packages.



Selby Jennings is part of the Phaidon International group and is the preferred recruitment partner for 7 world-leading companies. The firm was established in 2004 and has been working since then to build a network of 750+ highly skilled and trained employees and consultants who call 12+ office locations home across the globe. Selby Jennings regularly collaborates with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals to develop knowledge of the current markets and economy. The US has faced substantial risks in the past year which is why Selby Jennings are committed to ensuring their candidates and clients are aware of these so they can make informed recruitment decisions. The firm offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a range of specialist sectors including risk management, corporate & investment banking, sales & trading, investment management, commodities, quantitative analytics and financial technology. Selby Jennings use the best-in-class recruitment technology to produce optimal results with efficiency and speed. The firm are committed to supporting each candidate through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire.



Risk management, as with many other sectors of the financial services industry, is experiencing change due to the adaptations of digitalisation, automation and externalization. Professionals within the industry must be up for the challenge of mastering these new technologies to provide faster risk management in data breaches and cyber-security. Selby Jennings are passionate about increasing the recruitment rate of risk management professionals and have teamed up with RiskMinds Americas to explore ways in which this can happen.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the risk management sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings offer recruitment solutions in cities from the west to east coast of America, New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles to name just a few. The roles currently available through the firm in the risk management sector include: IT Risk Manager, Business Operational Risk Manager Director, VP – compliance assurance officer, senior business IT consultant, VP – CRE modelling, senior consultant – treasury & liquidity and quantitative risk specialist. Get in touch with Selby Jennings' consultants today to find out how you can make the move in your risk management career.



