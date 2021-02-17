Risk Management Careers Throughout the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- Throughout 2020 there were three main areas of growth for Risk Management; Country Risk, Risk Analytics, and Operational Risk & Business Continuity. All three of these areas are set to continue throughout 2021. In the post-Brexit UK market, Country Risk is likely to remain a high priority area for firms with even greater career opportunities for emerging markets. Positive news also extends to roles in Risk Analytics; as the UK continues to see advancements and growth in automation and data-driven decision making, thus, candidates with backgrounds in Quants will be highly sought after. As a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services, Selby Jennings are acutely aware of these three areas of Risk Management and are therefore perfectly placed when it comes to hiring quality candidates and securing business-critical talent throughout the UK.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have spent over 15 years giving clients and candidates peace of mind when it comes to ensuring that the entire recruitment process is in expert hands. The company's continual investment in best-in-class technologies and consultant training enables them to recruit with speed, precision, confidence and accuracy. Selby Jennings provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment from their worldwide global hubs and thanks to the company's professional network, up-to-date and real-time industry knowledge, they are able to offer a first-class hiring process at all times. The Selby Jennings UK team has an unmatched understanding of the financial services industry. Their dedicated consultancy team are located in more than 12 offices around the world, giving them a global presence as well as fantastic local expertise. As part of the multi-award winning Phaidon International Group, Selby Jennings are also the preferred recruiting partner for over 70 world-leading firms enabling them to connect ambitious individuals with their desired career on a global scale.



Roles currently available through the Selby Jennings firm marry-up with their predictions surrounding an increase in hiring across the UK and throughout Europe in financial services to accommodate Trade Agreement needs. At present, there are over 130 banking and financial services careers currently available, including; Compliance Officer, EM Fixed Income Sales, Bulge Bank, IB Senior Associate/VP, Paris, Commodities Broker, Oil Analyst, Senior Business Development - Real Estate Asset Management and Data Manager (d/f/m) Credit Card FinTech SAS to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk top talent on a global scale."



Selby Jennings are committed to ensuring the safety of their clients and employees, with this in mind they have introduced remote onboarding processes and introductory methods such as virtual interviews and meetings. This has enabled safe and smooth transitions for all new starters whilst following social distancing guidelines. The success and safety of their clients is Selby Jennings top priority.



Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.