Risk Management Careers UK – Disruption in the UK Markets Heightens the Need for Bright-Minded Industry Professionals to Progress in Their Risk Management Careers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The risk management sector is of huge importance to the financial services industry in the UK as can be seen by the heightened search for talented individuals who can create calm from chaos and ensure the UK's economy withstands the current turbulence being faced. The COVID-19 pandemic and impending Brexit deal are shaking up the UK's economy to a point where risk management teams across the UK are being needed to keep companies and investors out of the red and in the black. The ability to maximise the onset of disruption is one which takes talent and structure. Hiring managers across the financial services industry are looking for bright-minded individuals who aren't afraid to grasp the technological and environmental changes which are continually affecting the markets. Roles are available and talented risk management professionals are in high demand across the country from London, up to Manchester and Birmingham. Selby Jennings are committed to ensuring their clients have a wide range of options and recruitment solutions in place to solve their biggest challenge: talent acquisition.



Selby Jennings are the leading specialist recruiters for the financial services industry in the UK and have teams of dedicated consultants who are experts in their chosen fields to guide the recruitment process for each candidate. The firm have 12+ office locations worldwide which are home to 750+ employees with a global network of 60+ countries and one million mid-to-senior professionals. Selby Jennings are also the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group. The firm offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across a plethora of financial services sectors from corporate & investment banking, private wealth management, quantitative research & trading, financial technology, compliance, sales & trading and commodities. The opportunity for career development is a far more efficient situation with the help of Selby Jennings expert consultants who will be with you through every step of the recruitment process from sourcing talented individuals to helping them secure their dream role at a top risk management firm.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service and risk management sectors and help them secure top talent."



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings rode the wave of the 2008 financial crisis and guided companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses in their aim to make it through the extremely disruptive period. The efficiency of the risk management sector is set to increase due to the introductive of innovative technologies. Barclay Simpson have reported that 95% of employers and 69% of candidates believe data science, artificial intelligence and the cloud will make a significant contribution to the increase in efficiency. Selby Jennings' passionate consultants make it their priority to keep candidates and clients informed on the incoming risks the industry is facing including IT shortcomings such as cyber attacks and other disruptive factors. This ensures optimal results are achieved through their bespoke recruitment solutions which will allow for long-lasting relationships in the industry. Selby Jennings consultants are based in the City of London, the centre of the financial services industry, the opportunity for your next career move is just an arms reach away.



