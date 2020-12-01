Risk Management Careers UK – Technological Advancements Mean the Risk Management Sector Is Changing Rapidly

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- Are you a problem solver who thrives on finding solutions? Risk management might be the career path for you as professionals in this industry are responsible for advising on the complexities of today's financial world. The UK has seen its fair share of disruption with Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and now potentially the US Presidential Election could cause trading differences and in turn a transformation of the markets. By keeping companies and investors out of the red and into the black, risk management professionals are ensuring the UK economy remains stable. Adverse events are bound to happen, but the frequency at which they have been happening in the past year as led to a heightened demand for individuals to take on roles within the industry with immediate effect. Candidates must be flexible and able to adapt to the increasing technological advances which are changing the risk management sector.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings are the leading recruitment specialist for the financial services in the UK. Their global reach of 60+ countries with over 12 office bases and 750+ employees sit them at the top of their game when it comes to solving the financial industry's issue of talent acquisition. Selby Jennings' on the ball consultants work fast to secure contract, permanent and multi-hire hiring solutions with their specialist knowledge of the UK's markets. The firm's UK consultants are based in the City of London and are trained in the latest in recruitment technology to ensure they are making smart hiring decisions for top talent in the risk jobs market throughout the UK and Europe. Selby Jennings are conscious of the continually changing environment surrounding onboarding processes and have been working hard to keep the safety of their employees, candidates and clients as their top priority during this time. This has involved providing remote interviews and introductory methods for each recruitment stage to ensure social distancing measures are followed at all times.



As part of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings are the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies. The firm works with a wide range of companies every year, from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. Candidates have the unique opportunity to be hired by businesses with a variety of company culture stand points. Selby Jennings provide bespoke recruitment solutions for a number of specialist sectors including: compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics and financial technology, to name just a few. The firm has been well established as a leading force in the recruitment field for financial services across the UK from London to Manchester and Birmingham, with their consultants having expert local as well as global knowledge to provide recruitment beyond borders.



The firm have worked tirelessly to build a network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals in the industry which positively impacts the service the consultants provide. Selby Jennings have recently published a detailed report on the way employers can improve the work-life balance of their staff. It is factors like this which sets Selby Jennings aside for their competitors as they work to establish positive, comfortable work environments for their candidates to enter into.



Roles currently available through Selby Jennings include: managing consultant/senior manager, quantitative risk manager – counterparty credit risk, technology infrastructure – senior auditor, director of acquisition risk strategy, liquidity risk management – AVP, business operational risk manager director, manager of quantitative analytics and much more. The opportunity for career progression is expected through Selby Jennings, the firm are dedicated to sourcing talented individuals for impressive roles in the UK and worldwide.



