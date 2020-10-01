Risk Management Careers UK – To Management and Infiltrate Potential Risks the UK Needs to Secure Dedicated Finance Professionals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Risk management careers are in high demand in the UK with many corporations needing innovative, strategic minds to minimise and control the effects of the global pandemic which has been severely impacting the country's economy. Risk management teams are based across the UK in London, Birmingham and Manchester and are looking for bright individuals who will be able to recognise, assess and prioritise risks to safeguard the corporation's financial standing. Increases in financial technology is aiding risk management teams around the world, reports suggest that 95% of employers and 69% of candidates believe these advances in data science, artificial intelligence and the cloud will enhance productivity and efficiency for the sector. Yet these innovative advances also create risks in terms of cyber security which causes concern for the financial services industry who are also managing an impending financial crisis follow the COVID-19 pandemic.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings are the leading recruitment specialist for the financial services in the UK. Their global reach of 60+ countries with over 11 office bases and 750+ employees sits them at the top of their game when it comes to solving the financial industry's issue of talent acquisition. Selby Jennings' on the ball consultants work fast to secure contract, permanent and multi-hire hiring solutions with their specialist knowledge of the UK's markets. The firm's UK consultants are based in the City of London and are trained in the latest in recruitment technology to ensure they are making smart hiring decisions for top talent in the risk jobs market throughout the UK and Europe. Selby Jennings are conscious of the continually changing environment surrounding onboarding processes and have been working hard to keep the safety of their employees, candidates and clients as their top priority during this time. This has involved providing remote interviews and introductory methods for each recruitment stage to ensure social distancing measures are followed at all times.



The UK's financial market is subject to constant change and volatility with socioeconomic and political factors impacting this. Corporations of all sizes from agile start ups to global powerhouses are looking for dedicated, ambitious professionals to elevate their risk management careers and keep them out of the red and into the black. Roles within the risk management sector through Selby Jennings currently include senior model risk expert in credit risk, senior quantitative analyst, senior economic capital analyst and director of market risk. The possibility for a fruitful career with a lasting tenure is highly achievable with the guidance of Selby Jennings' consultants and their network of over one million mid-to-senior level professionals.



Selby Jennings understands the important of building strong teams within financial corporations who can withstand the storms of the current economic climate and establish strong networks of employees. Selby Jennings have invested an equal amount of time and dedication into the training and integration of their employees to ensure they are at the top of their game with financial services recruitment. The firm has reimagined the traditional recruitment process to allow their candidates and clients to have peace of mind when it comes to securing a role or the right team member in the risk management sector.



