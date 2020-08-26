Risk Management Careers USA – From the Global Financial Crisis to the COVID-19 Pandemic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- The current climate has left many companies and investors in a difficult situation and in dire need of support to ensure they keep out of the red and remain in the black. The FTSE 100 has dropped dramatically since mid-February when the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to appear and affect the American economy. Globalization has been impacted heavily resulting in a stagnant situation in the flow of foreign direct investments. Prevention is the key to a solid business model and has proved to be priceless during this time. Risk management professionals recognize and highlight the possibilities of risk and act to ensure the threat is controlled in order to reduce the cost of these events and guarantee a constructive outcome from the interference.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter to the financial services sector with specific expertise in US based businesses and investors. The firm provides companies with confidence in their expert knowledge with 15 years of experience. Selby Jennings have worked tirelessly to develop a network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals. Their continued growth in the training and recruitment process has allowed them to cover over 60 countries with 750+ employees globally. Selby Jennings secure business-critical talent around the world with offices located in the US in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles.



From the global financial crisis in 2008 to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, risk management remains in high demand and Selby Jennings US are looking for the talent to secure these sought after positions. Risk management teams protect financial markets and prevent firms experiencing further fines and sanctions. However, a career in risk management is ever changing and 2020 has been no exception to this. In the current climate, research has told that an estimated 15% of risk management employees work in analytics and over half are dedicated to risk-related operational processes such as credit administration. It is forecasted that by 2025, these numbers will be closer to 40 and 25% respectively.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings are looking for talent who are committed to the financial services sector and risk management in particular to build successful careers with immense job growth. They understand that knowledge is gained through expert training resources and are able to provide this to ensure the development of professionals in the financial sector. Selby Jennings have access to over 90 workshops with a network of consultants who are passionate about establishing and maintaining talent in their field of expertise. Their consultants invest their time wisely so that the companies they represent do not have to. Selby Jennings are part of the Phaidon International group and span the full spectrum where financial services roles are concerned, including corporate and investment banking and private wealth management, commodities, sales and trading, quantitative analytics and insurance and actuarial.



Establishing a strong team of likeminded people who share the same values is a commodity Selby Jennings are very aware of. Behind the scenes our consultants take part in a programme of ongoing training to ensure they are continuously developing their skills and understand the most up to date recruitment technology. The dedication to the recruitment process involves the reimagining of the current industry to adapt and grow with the current climate, allowing candidates to have peace of mind when securing their ideal risk assessment job.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings began life in 2004 and has been partnering with organisations and people across the financial services industry in America ever since. The firm not only has strong national contacts and experience but is also part of an international network that extends across more than 60 countries.