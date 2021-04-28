London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Risk is an area where cutting edge technology can have a big impact in terms of producing more effective solutions to existing obstacles. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning have a lot to offer and are already being employed by forward thinking firms in order to close loopholes and create opportunities for greater efficiency. One recent example of this comes from BNP Paribas Asset Management, which is using machine learning in order to estimate carbon emissions for those organisations that don't report their carbon footprint. The modeling of carbon emissions to be provided by the machine learning technology will provide estimates for around 10,000 companies, supplying data that simply wouldn't otherwise be available. The initial work on the machine learning project was done by researchers at the University of Otago in New Zealand who created a paper on the use of machine learning that could be used for this type of modeling and inspired the system that BNP Paribas Asset Management has now put in place.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter for the banking and financial services sector in the UK. The firm was founded in 2004 and has established an experienced and innovative team with expertise that extends from being a risk management recruiter to working in fields such as financial technology, quantitative research and trading, and sales and trading. The firm has operated as a risk management recruiter - and more broadly in financial services - in the UK and is also part of an international workforce that extends to major financial hubs all over the world. Clients and candidates get the benefit of the team's extensive local knowledge and international perspective. Plus, the firm is part of the Phaidon International Group, which makes it the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds world-leading companies.



National UK reach at Selby Jennings includes major cities, such as London, Manchester and Birmingham. The talented and committed team works with a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and has nurtured relationships with organisations large and small, from dynamic start-ups to international names in banking and finance. The UK retains a central role in the international finance market and Selby Jennings is a critical conduit for solving the key challenge of talent to ensure that this sector continues to evolve and grow. Opportunities currently available via Selby Jennings include: Quant Researcher, ESG Analyst, Equity Structured Product Specialist [Private Bank], eTrading Market Risk Manager [AVP], VP Model Validation [Asset Management] and Private Equity Associate [Technology]. From individuals looking for a specialist risk management recruiter to organisations keen to establish a global strategy for banking and finance talent acquisition, Selby Jennings UK is an obvious partner of choice.



"Recruitment has come up against a range of challenges in the past year thanks to the impact of the pandemic. However, our resilient team has remained focused on, and committed to, the interests of our clients and candidates throughout," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "evolving the opportunities for securing and retaining talent has been a crucial part of this and our team has continuously demonstrated how versatile and resourceful they are at making key connections happen on a global scale, no matter what the obstacles."



To find out more information about risk management recruiter in the UK visit: https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk



About Selby Jennings UK

Selby Jennings UK was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.