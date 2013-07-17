Risk Mitigation and C-TPAT (Customs and Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) International Conference

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- M. Power and Associates will hold a conference this fall to create awareness and educate small and large business owners how to identify and prepare for threats that could injure their business or the economy. The 2013 Risk Mitigation and C-TPAT International (RMCI) Conference will be held on September 11th and 12th, in Dallas, Texas.



This is a training and awareness program that promotes public and private partnerships to address natural disasters and man-made events in accordance with HSPD-7 (HOMELAND SECURITY PRESIDENTIAL DECLARATION 7).



2013 RMCI Conference will provide an opportunity for the public sector and private sectors to develop joint efforts that will result in an increased ability for businesses and communities to prevent, prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate disasters. In addition to plenary sessions, which will look at the most common threats to business, the Forum will be divided into eight topic areas: container security, physical security, access controls, procedural security, personnel security, I.T. security, training and awareness, and business partner validations.



Panel Discussions that will provide participants the opportunity to have a “Question and Answer” session with subject-matter-experts will also be held. Additional offerings including luncheons, a dinner, and a networking event will also afford opportunities to interact with business counterparts in a relaxed atmosphere.



Among other things, the conference will encourage and empower the trade community to take more active measures to protect their businesses and communities. With a 85% ownership of critical infrastructure, the private sector’s ability to prepare for and respond to disasters play a major role in how quickly communities are able to recover from disasters. Many small-to-medium businesses around the world do not feel they have the skills or resources needed to develop and implement comprehensive security plans that protect our businesses and our economies. They are not aware of the opportunities available for them. Thus, this conference can accomplish the critical task of informing them how to prepare for disasters.



We intend to create a platform for interaction of business people in the trade community and the public sector. To achieve this objective, we will focus on the 18 Sectors that make up Critical Infrastructure Key Resources. All of these sectors share interdependencies with one another that have the potential to create major negative consequences when not properly addressed.



2013 RMCI Conference will serve as the catalyst that brings the public sector and private sector together with counterparts from the United States and around the world. Not to mention helping to promote Homeland Security.



