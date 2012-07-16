Gordon "Grant" Curtis Heads Risk Panel at Family Office Conference in Newport, RI

Newport, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Gordon “Grant” Curtis, Executive Director for CI Investments, a Single Family Office headquartered in Switzerland, is the chosen moderator for a prestigious panel of experts. Each will get a chance to share their insights and opinions about investment risk & analysis.



Having anchored, keynoted or presented at many high level financial engagements, such as the annual Opal Group conference in Newport, Rhode Island, Mr. Curtis is no stranger to the topic of risk. As further demonstrated by the stellar performance for the SFO under his direction; volatility mitigation and a formidable track record have put him consistently at the top of the pack. Under his leadership since the mid 2000’s, the CI Family Office remains one of the most consistent, top performing family offices in its class.



So what will the topic of “risk” reveal at this conference? “Although I am not a panelist at this event, I obviously have opinions about risk. Elements of risk are inherent in everything that we do, especially for the investments that we make, and it is up to each to decide what their tolerance and or quantification via proper analysis of risk is for them” stated Mr. Curtis.



The esteem panelists; Tate Haymond at PerTrac Analytics, Tony Brenner at Pivot Point Capital, Benn Dunn at Alpha Theory, and Carol Pepper of Pepper International, will each get a chance as panelists to make their points relative to how they interpret and implement relevant strategies with respect to risk.



According to Mr. Curtis, the audience, now estimated at over 500 Family Office attendees, will get to interact with these expert panelists through an open format discussion on the topic. Unlike other presentations, the dynamic aspects of what really defines risk and how it affects everyone will be examined in detail.



At a time when there appears to be much uncertainty in the market place, and even less confidence in the political or economic climate, this is a most relevant subject. Mr. Curtis has often commented on the conservative nature of family offices. He supports the true understanding of how risk increases as the number of market participants continues to grow. Coupled with global aspects of currency fluctuation, and other rivaling emerging economies can add to potential volatility that had never been seen prior to the turbulence in 2008-2009.



