Risong Polypipe Launches New Line of PPR & HDPE Pipes & Fittings

Shaoxing, Zhejiang -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Pipes and fittings are very essential for providing basic facilities to a residential or a commercial project. For water supply, sewage, gas lines, plumbing systems for buildings and such other requirements, one needs high quality and durable pipes and fittings. Keeping in concerns this requirement that is associated with the development of a comfortable human habitat, Risong Polypipe Company now introduces a range of products. They use high quality materials in their products and always use the latest technology in their manufacturing process.



They have introduced a new range of PPR Pipes and Fittings that are manufactured using high quality PPR materials that they import directly from some of the leading manufacturers from the world. Since they import materials directly from the manufacturers, they manage to keep their prices low and offer a cost-effective plumbing setup to their worldwide customers. With their quality products and cheap prices, they are confident to become an industry-leading piping product supplier.



The company maintains that their newly introduced HDPE Pipes and Fittings are also becoming very popular in the industry because of their some excellent features. These pipes are manufactured using PE80 or PE100 raw materials and are the most suitable choice for today’s cold water plumbing systems. These pipes fully meet the specifications laid out by the ISO4427-1996 standards and are far superior to the traditional piping systems. These pipes are highly in demand because of their durability and the enhanced capability to resist rusting.



The company spokesperson draws attention towards their new PEX-AL-PEX Pipes that are meant for under floor heating systems. These pipes are very popular in European and American countries and are increasingly exported by these nations for their under floor plumbing projects. Their Multilayer Pipes are also in great demand. These five-layered pipes are manufactured using intelligently both steel and plastic to provide them the desired strength and keep them safe from rusting and the harsh effects of the water and the chemicals.



Risong Polypipe Company has a large range of pipes and fittings for various plumbing and construction projects and one can learn more about their products by visiting their website http://www.polypipe-manufacturer.com .



About Risong Polypipe Manufacturer Co. Ltd

Risong Polypipe Manufacturer Co. Ltd is a China based manufacturer and supplier of high quality pipe and fitting products. The company was founded in 1995, and today they are one of the biggest manufacturers of plastic pipes and fittings in China. The company maintains strict product quality and has earned ISO9001:2000 certificate, ISO14001:2004 and CE certificate, WRAS certificate for their manufactured products.



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Telephone: +86-574-87504368

Email: export@polypipe-manufacturer.com, polypipe-manufacturer@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.polypipe-manufacturer.com